HUESERA: THE BONE WOMAN: Watch The New Theatrical Trailer, Out Next Month in Cinemas And on VOD

The theatrical trailer has just arrived for Michelle Garza Cervera's Huesera: The Bone Woman which will be coming to cinemas across the U.S. on February 10th. Then it will hit VOD on February 16th. Then, at a later date, Shudder will stream it in North America and its other territories.

Basically what we're saying is that there is no reason this year that you can give for not seeing Michelle's movie other than you don't like watching really good, well crafted, award winning and critically lauded horror movies.

Look, it's really good and XYZ Films and Shudder will do everything they can to give you an opportunity to watch Huesera: The Bone Woman.

Don't let them down.