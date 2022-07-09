Neuchâtel 2022 Daily: I AM WHAT I AM From China, BEAUTIFUL BEINGS From Iceland

If Saturday is alright for fighting, as Elton John once claimed, the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival suggests watching movies, instead.

The festival's final day of screenings features all kinds of recommended titles, including Something in the Dirt, Maika, Freaks Out, Year of the Shark, Family Dinner, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Huesera, and Pussycake, all of which we have reviewed.

Or, you may wish to savor the undoubtedly fabulous Asian Shorts program, or, since you are in Switzerland right now, the incredible Swiss Shorts program. If you have feature-length focus today, check out one or both of the two features in our gallery below.

