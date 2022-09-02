Sitges 2022: KIDS VS. ALIENS, SATAN'S SLAVES 2, Doc About The [REC] Phenomena And More Join Fest

More news from our friends at Sitges. Very, exciting news.

The festival has announced that the new films from Jason Eisener and Joe Begos will be coming. They're dipping into influences past, Eisener with his 80s kids in peril flick Kids vs. Aliens and Begos with his horror holiday sci-fi slasher, Christmas Bloody Christmas.

There will be lots of Asian cinema for the crowd this year. Jeong Woo-seong's A Man of Reason, Kim Hong-sun's Project Wolf Hunting and Choi Dong-hoon's Alienoid. There will be a slew of anime titles and if getting the bejeesuz scared out of you is your thing Joko Anwar's Satan's Slaves 2: Communion is beginning to make the festival rounds.

And speaking of getting scared there are two Spanish-language projects that are high on my list of must-sees this year. Isaac Ezban's Mal de ojo will play at the festival and the doc, [REC] Terror sin pausa, looking at the touchstone moment and phenomena that was the [REC] horror flick, directed by Jaume Balagueró and Paco Plaza.

