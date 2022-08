Grimmfest 2022: Full Lineup Features FINAL CUT, VESPER, PIGGY And The Proverbial More

City's doing as expected and United is shitting the bed (at the very least they've scored a goal this year, unlike my Hammers). It's not all bad news in Manchester, England, as our friends at Grimmfest have announced the full lineup for this year's festival!

The annual gathering of freaks and geeks from the Manchester area helps kick off the Halloween season in the region and there are plenty of great movies to help everyone get there. The festival opens with Martin Owen's The Lonliest Boy in the World, what the festival calls Ed Gein (look it up) meets Edward Scissor Hands.

We're happy to see some of our faves from the circuit have made the cut, including Final Cut, the French remake of One Cut of the Dead, Vesper, The Passenger, Piggy, The Harbinger, Holy Shit! and Pussycake. We'd like to know how Cult Hero was received after its award winning bow at Fantasia last month.

The full lineup follows in the announcement below!