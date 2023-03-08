Fantaspoa 2023: First Wave of This Year's Lineup, Festival Finally Returning to In-Person

Fantaspoa is gearing up for another year and have announced the first wave of titles and unveiled this year's poster.

They have also announced that they are finally returning to in-person screenings this year, taking over four cinemas in the city of Porto Alegre. Having had a tremendous response from homebound audiences the past couple years a portion of the program will be made available online across Brazil.

In the first forty films announced for this year's lineup there are three world premieres including Witch Game from Fabien Forte (Legions), Colton Van Til's Meltdown: A Nuclear Family's Ascension Into Madness and Minore from Konstantinos Koutsoliotas which has been selected to close out the festival.

A quick scan of the list of forty films shows others that should be of interest include Brooklyn 45 from Ted Keoghegan, The Elderly from Raúl Cerezo and Fernando González Gómez, Fist of the Condor from Ernesto Díaz Espinoza, Ryan Stevens Harris' Moon Garden, Next Exit from Mali Elfman, Vesper from Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper and Virus-32 from Gustavo Hernández.

The full announcment follows.