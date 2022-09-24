Hola Mexico 2022: Mexican Horror Reigns in L.A. Festival's Nocturna Program

In our humble opinion, the best thing that a regional film festival can do for its program is include a block of films devoted to genre and fantastic cinema. Hola Mexico Film Festival, the largest Mexican Film Festival outside of Mexico, does exactly that.

Their Nocturna program may be a small part of the overall program but they have programmed the best that the Mexican genre scene has to offer. The program includes Satanic Hispanics (Mike Mendez, Demian Rugna, Eduardo Sanchez, Gigi Saul Guerrero & Alejandro Brugues), Huesera (Michelle Garza Cervera) and Mal de ojo (Isaac Ezban).

On top of that, there is the Batman movie that you didn't know you needed until now: La Mujer Murcielago (Batwoman).

Batwoman is called to investigate a whacked out scientist that is capturing wrestlers and using their spinal fluid to create a Gill Man.

This 1968 film (Si, around the same time as the Adam West TV series), directed by Rene Cardona, was lost for decades but it has been restored and will play on October 8th, 8:00 PM, on the rooftop of the Montalban Theater. You have to watch the trailer posted below. It's glorious and will make up for the recent WB shitshow.