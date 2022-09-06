DEADSTREAM Trailer: Shudder Releasing SXSW Horror Comedy in October

Deadstream, the feature directorial debut from husband-and-wife filmmaking couple Vanessa and Joseph Winter, is coming to Shudder on October 6th. Shudder released a trailer for Deadstream today, check it out below.

Deadstream follows a disgraced internet personality who attempts to win back his followers by livestreaming one night alone in a haunted house. But when he accidentally pisses off a vengeful spirit, his big comeback event becomes a real-time fight for his life.

Our own Josh caught Deadstream when it had its world premiere at SXSW. Josh opens his review with honest thoughts about livestreaming and influencer culture. He's... not a fan. But he decided to go against his initial reaction to the topic, take in the movie, and was very glad that he did.

Tackling the cesspool that is for profit livestreaming was a risky move, but Deadstream captures its potential with gusto. Beyond creating a perfect host in Shawn, the script also does a bang-up job capturing the fickle nature of nerds behind keyboards, with the intermittent comment checks either fearing for Shawn’s life as things get really out of control or making sure he knows how bored they are and that they are logging off. It does devolve on occasion into live action videogame fetch-quest territory, but it’s easy to forgive small digressions given how much the film gets right. And frankly, genre film has gotten so issue heavy in recent years that it’s nice to see a movie that just wants to have fun and isn’t terribly concerned with the ramifications as much as the ride.

You will find the trailer below the official announcement.