DEADSTREAM Trailer: Shudder Releasing SXSW Horror Comedy in October
Deadstream, the feature directorial debut from husband-and-wife filmmaking couple Vanessa and Joseph Winter, is coming to Shudder on October 6th. Shudder released a trailer for Deadstream today, check it out below.
Deadstream follows a disgraced internet personality who attempts to win back his followers by livestreaming one night alone in a haunted house. But when he accidentally pisses off a vengeful spirit, his big comeback event becomes a real-time fight for his life.
Our own Josh caught Deadstream when it had its world premiere at SXSW. Josh opens his review with honest thoughts about livestreaming and influencer culture. He's... not a fan. But he decided to go against his initial reaction to the topic, take in the movie, and was very glad that he did.
Tackling the cesspool that is for profit livestreaming was a risky move, but Deadstream captures its potential with gusto. Beyond creating a perfect host in Shawn, the script also does a bang-up job capturing the fickle nature of nerds behind keyboards, with the intermittent comment checks either fearing for Shawn’s life as things get really out of control or making sure he knows how bored they are and that they are logging off. It does devolve on occasion into live action videogame fetch-quest territory, but it’s easy to forgive small digressions given how much the film gets right. And frankly, genre film has gotten so issue heavy in recent years that it’s nice to see a movie that just wants to have fun and isn’t terribly concerned with the ramifications as much as the ride.
You will find the trailer below the official announcement.
Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, is thrilled to release the trailer for the Shudder Original Deadstream ahead of the film’s debut on the platform on Thursday, October 6. The feature directorial debut from husband-and-wife filmmaking couple Vanessa and Joseph Winter, who also share writing co-credits, premiered earlier this year at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival in the Midnight section to wild acclaim from audiences and critics. Joseph Winter also stars, alongside Melanie Stone and Jason K. Wixom.Deadstream follows a disgraced internet personality who attempts to win back his followers by livestreaming one night alone in a haunted house. But when he accidentally pisses off a vengeful spirit, his big comeback event becomes a real-time fight for his life.With Deadstream, a rare horror comedy as frightening as it is funny, the Winters have boldly announced themselves as exciting emerging talent ready to take the genre scene by storm. The work of the filmmaking duo can next be seen in a segment from Shudder’s hotly-anticipated V/H/S/99, the latest installment in the celebrated found-footage horror series, which premieres out of TIFF’s Midnight Madness later this month.Deadstream is produced by Joseph and Vanessa Winters, alongside cinematographer Jared Cook and actress Melanie Stone, who also star in the film. The Winters co-edited the film, with Joseph contributing to music for the project as well.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.