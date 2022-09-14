Brooklyn Horror 2022: Second Wave Announced! French Extreme Horror, Festival Faves And Short Film Blocks!

In the very short time that Brooklyn Horror Fim Festival has been around it has quickly established itself as one of the go-to festivals in New York and the U.S. Scheduling itself during spooky season also helps.

Today Brooklyn Horror is announcing the second wave of titles for this year's edition. This year the festival will close with the U.S. premiere of Irreversible: Straight Cut, the notorious horror flick directed by the equally notorious Gaspar Noé. Orginally told in reverse chronological order Noé has recut his 2002 film to be told in 'proper sequence'. So you get all the awful, uncomfortable stuff concerning Alex over and done with and have the fire extinguisher to look forward to.

With Irreversible: Straight Cut in mind the festival has also programmed a block of underseen French Extreme Horror films from the start of the century. Fear In Focus: French Extremity will feature screenings of Baise-Moi, Fabrice Du Welz's Calvaire, Fat Girl and Criminal Lovers.

The festival's centerpiece film is Charlotte le Bon's coming of age film, Falcon Lake, a story of Bastien and Chloe, two teenagers spendng the summer at lake cabin in Quebec, that is haunted by a ghost legend. The Quebecois film had its world premiere at Cannes and its North American premiere here in Toronton at TIFF.

Looking through the rest of the wave there are some festival faves in the mix. It you were not able to catch Huesera at Tribeca this year you will have a chance to do so at Brooklyn Horror. Also part of the Slayed program of LGBTQ+ horror is Carter Smith's Swallowed. Canadian indigenous horror flick Slash/Back and upcoming Mexican horror flick Evil Eye from our friend Isaac Ezban will also roll out at the festival this year.

The short film blocks were also announced; ScreenAnarchy's Izzy Lee's hilarious Meat Friend is in the comedy selection. Toot toot goes our horn.

All the films and programs are in the extensive gallery below the announcement. Festival badges are on sale now, individual tickets go on sale this Friday!

2022 BROOKLYN HORROR JURY Features, Main Competition Zach Clark (LITTLE SISTER director, editor) Candice Frederick (HuffPost, Senior Culture Reporter) Kate Robertson (Author, Devil's Advocates: Trouble Every Day) Features, Head Trip Competition Adam Koehler (IFC Films, Manager, Acquisitions and Productions) Carter Smith (SWALLOWED director) Christine Nyland (Actor, Writer, Filmmaker) Shorts Zelda Adams (HELLBENDER co-director, actor) Matthew Monagle (Certified Forgotten Podcast Co-Host) Corey Deshon (DAUGHTER director)