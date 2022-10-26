Morbido 2022: LA EXORCISTA Kicks Off This Year's Festival

With or without us Morbido soldiers on. For the third year in a row we find ourselves very much missing our friends and family at Morbido. It is for the best as safety is one of the festival's priorities. Barring catastrophic circumstances we've been promised that we will be back at the festival in person next year.

This year's festival continues with a hybrid edition with screenings happening from tonight, October 26th through to November 2nd. Passing on the usual spectacular opening ceremony Adrián García Bogliano’s La exorcista, or, The Serpent and Sister Ophelia, will open the festivities with a screening at The City’s Theatre Esperanza Iris. Opening ceremonies have been held here in the past so it's at least a familiar spot for the locals who will be able to attend.

Another familiar locale for the festival, Cinepolis Diana, continues to be the home base for the festival. Coming of age horror comedy MexZombies will play there along with the award winning horror thriller Huesera. Morbido alumni Rodrigo Gudiño and Alexandre O. Philippe will have their films, The Breach and Lynch/Oz, play there this year. Satanic Hispanics is also playing at the festival with festival royalty Gigi Saul Guerrero taking a break from production in Mexico City to attend the screening. Other personal favorites from this year will included Megalomaniac and Viejos (The Elderly).

Seven titles will be available for screening on Cinépolis Klic®: La macabra biblioteca del Dr. Lucchetti, El valle del Concavenator, Hidden in the Woods 2, Somos invisibles, Cult of VHS, Rondo and Bob and Hundreds of Beavers.

All films playing at this year's festival are included in the announcement below.