SISU, HUESERA, IRATI, and Quentin Dupieux Win Big at Sitges 2022

The Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia wrapped up this past weekend. The festival was fully back in person, and it was wonderful to experience the energy of this wonderful place once more. And to see so many amazing films. You can scroll through our feed to see what filkms caught our fancy. Several we covered, both at Sitges and at other festivals, walked away with awards. The Finish action film Sisu was the big winner in the official competition, with four awards, but other films stood out as well, including Irati, Nightsiren, and Huesera. Also perhaps in a first, French filmmaker Quentin Dupieux won for the screenplays of both his films that played at the festival. Check out the awards list below, hopefully you have a chance to see some of these winners soon.

SITGES 2022 AWARDS

Official Fantàstic Selection



Best Feature Film

Sisu (Jalmari Helander)



Special Jury Award in the Official Fantàstic Selection (sponsored by Sunglass Hut)

Project Wolf Hunting (Kim Hong-sun)



Best direction (sponsored by Moritz)

Award goes to:

Ti West for Pearl

Special mention:

Tereza Nvotová for Nightsiren



Best Actress (sponsored by So de tardor)

Award goes to:

Mia Goth for Pearl

Special mention for:

Natalia Germani & Eva Mores for Nightsiren



Best Actor (sponsored by Vilamòbil)

Jorma Tommila for Sisu



Best Screenplay

Ex-aequo:

Quentin Dupieux for Smoking Causes Coughing & Incredible But True



Best Special, Visual or Makeup Effects (sponsored by Kelonik)

Ex-aequo award for:

Irati

Ego (Hatching)

Special mention for:

Project Wolf Hunting



Best Music (sponsored by Primavera Sound)

Juri Seppä & Tuomas Wäinölä for Sisu



Best Cinematography (sponsored by Lavazza)

Kjell Lagerroos for Sisu





NOVES VISIONS



Best Feature Film

Jerk (Gisèle Vienne)



Best Direction

Martika Ramirez Escobar for Leonor Will Never Die



Best Short Film

Flashback Before Death (Rii Ishihara & Hiroyuki Onogawa)





MÉLIÈS D’ARGENT AWARD



Méliès d'Argent Award for the Best European Fantastic Genre Feature Film

Nightsiren (Tereza Nvotová)



Méliès d'Argent Award for the Best European Fantastic Genre Short Film

La machine d’Alex (Mael Le Mée)





CRITIC’S JURY



Best Short Film (sponsored by Fotogramas)

The Newt Congress (Matthias Sahli & Immanuel Esser)



José Luis Guarner Critics' Award for Best Feature Film

Something in the Dirt (Aaron Moorhead & Justin Benson)



Citizen Kane Award for Best New Director

Michelle Garza por Huesera



ANIMA’T



Best Animated Feature Film

La otra forma (Diego Guzmán)



Best Animated Short Film

Ecorchée (Joachim Hérissé)



ÒRBITA



Best feature film in the Òrbita Section

H4Z4RD (Jonas Govaerts)



BLOOD WINDOW



Blood Window Award for Best Feature Film

Huesera (Michelle Garza)



BRIGADOON AWARDS



Brigadoon Paul Naschy Award for the Best Short Film

El semblante (Raúl Cerezo y Carlos Moriana)



CARNET JOVE JURY



Carnet Jove Jury Award for Best Feature Film

You Won’t Be Alone (Goran Stolevski)



Carnet Jove Jury Award for Best Sitges Documentary Film

Jurassic Punk (Scott Leberecht)



SGAE NOVA AUTORIA



Best Direction-Production

Ariadna Pastor por Tornar a casa



Best Screenplay

Ariadna Pastor por Tornar a casa



Best Original Music

Valentín Cremona por Sweet Side



PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD



Grand People's Choice Award for Best Feature Film (sponsored by La Vanguardia)

Irati (Paul Urkijo)



Panorama Fantàstic People’s Choice Award

Deadstream (Joseph Winter & Vanessa Winter)



Focus Asia People’s Choice Award

The Roundup (Lee Sang-yong)



Midnight X-treme People’s Choice Award

Sissy (Kane Senes & Hannah Barlow)