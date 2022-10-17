SISU, HUESERA, IRATI, and Quentin Dupieux Win Big at Sitges 2022
The Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia wrapped up this past weekend. The festival was fully back in person, and it was wonderful to experience the energy of this wonderful place once more. And to see so many amazing films. You can scroll through our feed to see what filkms caught our fancy. Several we covered, both at Sitges and at other festivals, walked away with awards. The Finish action film Sisu was the big winner in the official competition, with four awards, but other films stood out as well, including Irati, Nightsiren, and Huesera. Also perhaps in a first, French filmmaker Quentin Dupieux won for the screenplays of both his films that played at the festival. Check out the awards list below, hopefully you have a chance to see some of these winners soon.
SITGES 2022 AWARDS
Official Fantàstic Selection
Best Feature Film
Sisu (Jalmari Helander)
Special Jury Award in the Official Fantàstic Selection (sponsored by Sunglass Hut)
Project Wolf Hunting (Kim Hong-sun)
Best direction (sponsored by Moritz)
Ti West for Pearl
Tereza Nvotová for Nightsiren
Best Actress (sponsored by So de tardor)
Mia Goth for Pearl
Natalia Germani & Eva Mores for Nightsiren
Best Actor (sponsored by Vilamòbil)
Jorma Tommila for Sisu
Best Screenplay
Quentin Dupieux for Smoking Causes Coughing & Incredible But True
Best Special, Visual or Makeup Effects (sponsored by Kelonik)
Irati
Ego (Hatching)
Project Wolf Hunting
Best Music (sponsored by Primavera Sound)
Juri Seppä & Tuomas Wäinölä for Sisu
Best Cinematography (sponsored by Lavazza)
Kjell Lagerroos for Sisu
NOVES VISIONS
Best Feature Film
Jerk (Gisèle Vienne)
Best Direction
Martika Ramirez Escobar for Leonor Will Never Die
Best Short Film
Flashback Before Death (Rii Ishihara & Hiroyuki Onogawa)
MÉLIÈS D’ARGENT AWARD
Méliès d'Argent Award for the Best European Fantastic Genre Feature Film
Nightsiren (Tereza Nvotová)
Méliès d'Argent Award for the Best European Fantastic Genre Short Film
La machine d’Alex (Mael Le Mée)
CRITIC’S JURY
Best Short Film (sponsored by Fotogramas)
The Newt Congress (Matthias Sahli & Immanuel Esser)
José Luis Guarner Critics' Award for Best Feature Film
Something in the Dirt (Aaron Moorhead & Justin Benson)
Citizen Kane Award for Best New Director
Michelle Garza por Huesera
ANIMA’T
Best Animated Feature Film
La otra forma (Diego Guzmán)
Best Animated Short Film
Ecorchée (Joachim Hérissé)
ÒRBITA
Best feature film in the Òrbita Section
H4Z4RD (Jonas Govaerts)
BLOOD WINDOW
Blood Window Award for Best Feature Film
Huesera (Michelle Garza)
BRIGADOON AWARDS
Brigadoon Paul Naschy Award for the Best Short Film
El semblante (Raúl Cerezo y Carlos Moriana)
CARNET JOVE JURY
Carnet Jove Jury Award for Best Feature Film
You Won’t Be Alone (Goran Stolevski)
Carnet Jove Jury Award for Best Sitges Documentary Film
Jurassic Punk (Scott Leberecht)
SGAE NOVA AUTORIA
Best Direction-Production
Ariadna Pastor por Tornar a casa
Best Screenplay
Ariadna Pastor por Tornar a casa
Best Original Music
Valentín Cremona por Sweet Side
PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD
Grand People's Choice Award for Best Feature Film (sponsored by La Vanguardia)
Irati (Paul Urkijo)
Panorama Fantàstic People’s Choice Award
Deadstream (Joseph Winter & Vanessa Winter)
Focus Asia People’s Choice Award
The Roundup (Lee Sang-yong)
Midnight X-treme People’s Choice Award
Sissy (Kane Senes & Hannah Barlow)