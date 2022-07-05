Neuchâtel 2022 Daily: PUSSYCAKE, FREAKS OUT, Thai Monster, Japanese Gangsters

Reviews are popping as many people return to work (?!) today, but around Screen Anarchy headquarters, we're still obsessed with the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival in Switzerland, which is at its midpoint.

Before we move on to today's highlights, allow me to tout our reviews so far. Yesterday, my colleague Shelagh Rowan-Legg wrote about Youssef Chebbi's Ashkal, which she described as "a dark and subtle supernatural thriller, a deft combination of neo-noir and the fantastic. Perhaps the only effective way to relate the socio-political tension of contemporary Tunisia, its story moves like a shadow through the flames that greet the characters, its confrontation simultaneous cold and searing, right to the skin." And I wrote about Year Of The Shark (L'année du Requin), directed by Ludovic Boukherma and Zoran Boukherma, which "neatly dodges expectations that have been built up in the past 50 years."

Coming up later today: my reviews of the delightful Thai monster movie Leio and the action-packed Japanese gangster thriller Bad City. (Spoiler: both reviews are quite positive.) What else is on tap? Click through the gallery below to see for yourself and watch all the trailers.





Andrew Mack and Ard Vijn contributed to this story.