Neuchâtel 2022 Daily: PUSSYCAKE, FREAKS OUT, Thai Monster, Japanese Gangsters
Reviews are popping as many people return to work (?!) today, but around Screen Anarchy headquarters, we're still obsessed with the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival in Switzerland, which is at its midpoint.
Before we move on to today's highlights, allow me to tout our reviews so far. Yesterday, my colleague Shelagh Rowan-Legg wrote about Youssef Chebbi's Ashkal, which she described as "a dark and subtle supernatural thriller, a deft combination of neo-noir and the fantastic. Perhaps the only effective way to relate the socio-political tension of contemporary Tunisia, its story moves like a shadow through the flames that greet the characters, its confrontation simultaneous cold and searing, right to the skin." And I wrote about Year Of The Shark (L'année du Requin), directed by Ludovic Boukherma and Zoran Boukherma, which "neatly dodges expectations that have been built up in the past 50 years."
Coming up later today: my reviews of the delightful Thai monster movie Leio and the action-packed Japanese gangster thriller Bad City. (Spoiler: both reviews are quite positive.) What else is on tap? Click through the gallery below to see for yourself and watch all the trailers.
Andrew Mack and Ard Vijn contributed to this story.
Pussycake
Screens today at 0:30 and again on Saturday at 0:00. Visit the official festival page to learn more.
From Argentina comes a "rock 'n' roll gorefest," per the festival's description, a movie about mercenaries and ghosts. My editorial colleague Andrew Mack reviewed the film out of Fantaspoa a couple months ago. What say you, Mack?
"Horror nerds are going to love, absolutely love, that a massive amount of the effects and gore is all done in camera. This is horror crack and there is enough here to feed your addiction….
"It is absolutely frantic, manic, nonsensical and off the wall. Its happy place would be to screen in front of a wired up midnighter crowd at a festival."