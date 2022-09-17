Shudder in October: Lauded Genre Titles DEADSTREAM And RESURRECTION Lead The Pack

The beginning of October marks the midway point of spooky season (the beginning of, for the commoners) so let's take a moment to see what the fine folks at Shudder have planned for us next month.

Next month's lineup of Shudder Originals includes the lauded films Deadstream and Ressurection. Argento's Dark Glasses, the latest chapter of the horror anthology V/H/S/99, and UK horror She Will will also debut next month.

As far as curated programs are concerned the All Hail Argento collection will have a number of the director's films on deck.

Opera and The Stendhal Syndrome premiere on October 10, joining titles already on Shudder including Deep Red, Tenebrae, Inferno, Phenomena, Trauma and The Cat o’ Nine Tales along with the Argento-penned Demons and Demons 2.

The House of Psychotic Women collection has collected titles featured in Kier-La Janisse’s awesome book by the same, which has its tenth anniversary this year and is celebrating with an expanded edtion.

New to Shudder beginning October 1 are I Like Bats, Footprints, Identikit, The Rats are Coming! The Werewolves Are Here, The Stendhal Syndrome, May and Santa Sangre.

And as far as specials are concerned we already shared that The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans will premiere next month. Joe Bobb Briggs is back with his next Halloween special Joe Bob's Haunted Halloween Hangout. And this is really cool, there will be a special edition of the Ghoul Log inspired by Joe Tippett's Mad Dog, created by the team at Tippett Studios. That should be very cool.

Write-ups about all the films are in the gallery down below, with trailer where available.

