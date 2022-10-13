LA HORA MARCADA (The Marked Hour): Reboot of Mexican TWILIGHT ZONE-esque Series Stacks It's Filmmaking Talent

Yesterday ViX+ announced that production has begun on the anthology series La hora marcada (The Marked Hour). This is a relaunch of a very popular Mexican series that ran from 1988 to 1990. Consider it to be in the vein of The Twilight Zone.

What is especially cool to learn is that La hora marcada was the first opportunity for many Mexican filmmakers which included Emmanuel Lubezki, Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuarón.

So, it is now time for a new series to be made and for the torch to be passed on to the nuevos niños en la cuadra. There should be a lot of familiar names among those listed in the press release below. There are many friends of ours and mine in this group.

The lineup of directors includes Andrés Beltran (Tarumama), Adrián García Bogliano (La exorcista), Andrés Rothschild, Gigi Saul Guerrero (V/H/S/85, Bingo Hell), Issac Ezban (Mal de ojo), Laura Casabé (The Returned), Lex Ortega (Animales humanos), Michelle Garza Cervera (Huesera) and Roque Falabella.

Ay, that’s a stacked group of filmmakers. Some of the filmmakers have already begun working on their episodes.

The original series was largely unknown outside of Mexico when it aired. With the higher international profile of this group of directors in this new project we hope that it will have a larger reach this time around.

The full press release follows. It was Google translated from the original Spanish text.