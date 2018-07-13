Friday One Sheet: Design and Posture in A SIMPLE FAVOR

This strikingly handsome design for Paul Feig's latest film, A Simple Favor, feels as much like a teaser as the mainline poster, offering little but a look at its stars in perfect posture, a cocktail, and a staircase in the middle of nowhere. Is it a domestic drama of manners? A social critique? A movie on the fashion industry? These ladies are judging you, regardless.

The desaturated skin tones of Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick echo both the pastel pink background and the floral print of Lively's dress. The tagline offers secrets, the type faces says it definitely is not the usual Fieg slapstick comedy. I am not sure if this eye-catching piece of will make people pull out their smartphones and look up what the movie is about (it might), but it is clear that the sharp lines and curves here will make it stand out in any multiplex foyer with managers smart enough to display it.