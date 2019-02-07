Gasper Noe's CLIMAX: Raven Banner Announces Canadian Theatrical Dates And Cinemas

Climax, the latest film from the notorious Gasper Noé is making it's way back to Canadian cinemas starting on March 1st. If you missed any of its festival appearances our friends at Raven Banner Entertaiment pretty much have the country covered this Spring.

Climax creates such a tense and unpredictable environment that bleeds out of the screen at just what humans are capable of, and it is kind of terrifying. Fuelled by Vice, both figuratively and literally as they helped fund the film, Climax is a compelling discordant macabre dance, gothic art updated for millennials. Climax is a work of art in its own right.

All confirmed Canadian venues and dates are listed here with the full press release.

March 1

Toronto – TIFF Bell Lightbox – one-week engagement

Ottawa – ByTowne Cinema – (March 1 – 4)

Montreal – Cinema du Parc – one-week engagement

Calgary – Globe Cinema – one-week engagement

Vancouver – Vancity Theatre (March 1-3)

Vancouver - Rio Theatre (4-10)

March 8

Ottawa – Mayfair Theatre – one-week engagement

March 9

Saskatoon – Broadway Theatre – one-week engagement

March 14

Edmonton – Metro Cinema – one-week engagement

More cinemas to follow including Quebec

After a captivating festival run, including sold out screenings at TIFF’s Midnight Madness last September, Climax returns to Toronto and across Canada for what no doubt will be a highpoint of a theatrical release. Opening across the country starting on March 1st.

From director Gaspar Noé (Irreversible; Enter the Void; Love) known for violent, sexually charged films that both repel and entrance viewers is back with a hypnotic, hallucinatory, and ultimately hair-raising depiction of a party that descends into delirium over the course of one wintry night.

And audiences love it, for the most part.

In Climax, a troupe of young dancers gather in a remote and empty school building to rehearse. Following an unforgettable opening performance lit by virtuoso cinematographer Benoît Debie (Spring Breakers; Enter the Void) and shot by Noé himself, the troupe begins an all-night celebration that turns nightmarish as the dancers discover they've been pounding cups of sangria laced with potent LSD.

Tracking their journey from jubilation to chaos and full-fledged anarchy, Noé observes crushes, rivalries, and violence amid a collective psychedelic meltdown.

“There are sometimes certain events that are symptomatic of an era,” says Noé. “These events explode, spontaneously or otherwise, until they reach the law enforcement agencies; some then become information on a major scale. They take on a new dimension: they are magnified, reduced, misrepresented, digested or not by those who disseminate them and those who receive them.

“Lives, glorious or shameful alike, end up on paper, then quickly disappear into collective oblivion,” continues Noé. “Existence is nothing more than a fleeting illusion that each of us takes to the grave.”

Starring Sofia Boutella (Atomic Blonde) and a cast of professional dancers, Climax is Noé's most brazen and visionary statement yet.

Accolades for Climax include 2018 Cannes Film Festival C.I.C.A.E. Award and nominations for Best Director and Best Cinematography at the 2019 Lumiere Awards.