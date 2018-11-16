Friday One Sheet: RECHAZADOS (Rejected)

This is our second week in 'God's Eye' overhead views. Here is the key art for Argentinian 'Future Medieval' post-apocalyptic narcotics drama Rechazados, aka Rejected. On one hand, teenagers bathing nearly naked in a natural lake reminds me of Nic Roeg's Walkabout, only in muddy brown tones. On the other hand, the scratchy white font, and 'ecstatic repose' of the teens reminds me of the Criterion Cover for Lars Von Trier's Antichrist.

The tagline, above the title, "Children," and below the title, "Now Witches" is a pretty remakable, and light touch.

The alternate poster (all storm clouds, and falling flowers to the outstretched hands of children) is also excellent.