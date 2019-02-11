IFFR Coverage Comedies Documentaries Manga International Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

CLIMAX: Check Out The Canadian Theatrical Trailer And Poster

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
CLIMAX: Check Out The Canadian Theatrical Trailer And Poster
Last week we shared the announcement of the schedule for the Canadian theatrical release of Gasper Noe's Climax. Screen Anarchy has the first look at the kind of new theatrical trailer and poster for the flick.
 
Culminating with quotes from reputable groups this recut trailer is another glimpse at the enfant terrible's latest work. Look for it below. Seeing as we did not make the cut let us remind you again what our Kwenton thought...
 
Climax creates such a tense and unpredictable environment that bleeds out of the screen at just what humans are capable of, and it is kind of terrifying. Fuelled by Vice, both figuratively and literally as they helped fund the film, Climax is a compelling discordant macabre dance, gothic art updated for millennials. Climax is a work of art in its own right.
 
Screen Anarchy should have more Canadian theatrical dates to announce in the near future, including locales and dates for our friends in La Belle Province. 
Gaspar NoéSofia BoutellaRomain GuillermicSouheila YacoubKiddy SmileDramaHorrorMusicThriller

