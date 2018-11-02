Vancouver IFF Coverage Indie Reviews Indie News Anime Festival Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

Friday One Sheet: BOY ERASED

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada (@triflic)
Various groups in the LGBTQ community have designed some excellent posters in partnership with Focus Features and Joel Edgerton's earnest/activist (and middle-brow) Conversion Therapy expose Boy Erased.

I am partial to this minimalist one, from The National Centre of Lesbian Rights (NCLR). It shows Lucas Hedges falling out of the frame (a solid metaphor for both this film, and any marginalized group), which reminds me, visually, if not tonally, of the poster for Joachim Trier's Louder than Bombs.

After the Photoshopped, floating heads disaster-horrors of last weeks column, it is nice to see the LGBTQ community has a little more design sense.

