Marshy's Favourite Asian Movies of 2018 Part 1

2018 is halfway over already, so now is a good moment to cast our eyes back over the last six months, and more specifically, the cinematic offerings that emerged from Asia. Traditionally the first half of the year tends to be weaker, and certainly most of the Chinese New Year offerings left plenty to be desired.

Chen Kaige's Legend of the Demon Cat, Raman Hui's Monster Hunt 2, Soi Cheang's The Monkey King 3 and Chen Sicheng's Detective Chinatown 2 all managed to underwhelm, while the endless barrage of sub-par Japanese and Korean dramas and thrillers was as relentless as it was soul-crushing.

That said, Korean offerings like Little Forest, Be With You and I Can Speak weren’t bad at all, while Colour Me True and Birds Without Names from Japan also showed promise. I even enjoyed dramas like Shuttle Life from Malaysia and Turn Around from Taiwan, as well as Indonesian horror flick Satan’s Slaves, even though they failed to make the final cut.

So, what follows are my favourite new Asian films, seen between January and June 2018. Feel free to let me know what I missed? What were your favourites? Share your comments below.



Pierce Conran and Dustin Chang contributed to this story.