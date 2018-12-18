Dallas Critics Pick A STAR IS BORN, Recognize ROMA, THE RIDER

Do you ever agree with your friends about the movies they love?

Maybe some, but not others. That applies here at Screen Anarchy, too; some writers and editors champion films that confound me, and I'm sure the reverse is true, that they worry about my sanity when I suggest that The Hurricane Heist deserves more recognition as a great action extravaganza, as but one of many examples. .

Ah, well. I enjoy a civil discourse about films almost as much as I enjoy watching bloody brawls on a big screen. None of the latter are represented by the choices made below, representing the collective voice of the 33 members of the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association, of which I have been a proud member for several years. I enjoy visiting with fellow members at preview screenings throughout the year -- or at least waving at them in acknowledgement of their presence -- and absolutely love seeing what they think about movies.

All that being said, I am baffled at the Best Picture love for A Star Is Born, an overblown puff piece whose only saving grace is Sam Elliott. (He is named among the runners-up for Best Supporting Actor.) I am more than fine with Roma being recognized as Best Foreign Language Film, even if my personal top pick was Shoplifters, listed among the runners-up.

And, although I favored Yen Tan's 1985 for the Russell Smith Award, honoring the best low-budget or cutting-edge independent film, I am certainly not going to complain about Zhao Chloe's The Rider winning the award.

See the complete list below; more details are available at our official site.

SUMMARY OF AWARD WINNERS

2018 Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association

(Choices listed in order of votes received)



Best Picture

Winner: A STAR IS BORN

Runners-up: ROMA; THE FAVOURITE; VICE; BLACKkKLANSMAN; BLACK PANTHER; GREEN BOOK; IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK, EIGHTH GRADE; CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?



Best Actor

Winner: Christian Bale, VICE

Runners-up: Rami Malek, BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY; Bradley Cooper, A STAR IS BORN; Ethan Hawke, FIRST REFORMED; Viggo Mortensen, GREEN BOOK



Best Actress

Winner: Olivia Colman, THE FAVOURITE

Runners-up: Lady Gaga, A STAR IS BORN; Melissa McCarthy, CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?; Glenn Close, THE WIFE; Nicole Kidman, DESTROYER



Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Mahershala Ali, GREEN BOOK

Runners-up: Richard E. Grant, CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?; Sam Elliott, A STAR IS BORN; Timothee Chalamet, BEAUTIFUL BOY; Michael B. Jordan, BLACK PANTHER



Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Regina King, IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK

Runners-up: Emma Stone, THE FAVOURITE; Rachel Weisz, THE FAVOURITE; Amy Adams, VICE; Claire Foy, FIRST MAN and Tilda Swinton, SUSPIRIA (tie)



Best Director

Winner: Alfonso Cuaron, ROMA

Runners-up: Bradley Cooper, A STAR IS BORN; Yorgos Lanthimos, THE FAVOURITE; Spike Lee, BLACKkKLANSMAN; Adam McKay, VICE



Best Foreign-Language Film

Winner: ROMA

Runners-up: COLD WAR; SHOPLIFTERS; BURNING; NEVER LOOK AWAY



Best Documentary

Winner: WON'T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR

Runners-up: FREE SOLO; THREE IDENTICAL STRANGERS; RBG; MINDING THE GAP



Best Animated Film

Winner: ISLE OF DOGS

Runner-up: SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE



Best Screenplay

Winner: Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, THE FAVOURITE

Runner-up: Paul Schrader, FIRST REFORMED



Best Cinematography

Winner: Alfonso Cuaron, ROMA

Runner-up: Robbie Ryan, THE FAVOURITE



Best Musical Score

Winner: Alexandre Desplat, ISLE OF DOGS

Runner-up: Justin Hurwitz, FIRST MAN



Russell Smith Award (best low-budget or cutting-edge independent film)

Winner: THE RIDER

