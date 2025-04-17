Cannes Coverage Weird Interviews Fantasy Movies Dramas Hollywood Features

Calgary Underground 2025: Curtain Raiser

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada

FridayOneSheet-CUFF25-Crop860.jpgPart fan-festival, with quietly subversive programming, and a gateway to oddness and offbeat cinema for Canada’s mid-west, the Calgary Underground Film Festival (CUFF) showcases a sampler of the highlights of indie, documentary and genre cinema from the festival circuit that would not otherwise grace screens in Calgary or Edmonton, as well as the work of local talent. Our favourite, however, is the idiosyncratic curation of things less seen.

This means that many of the films showcasing at CUFF our Screen Anarchy staff has had a taste of in other places, and have spoken about them at length. This allows for a curtain raiser, yes this post, for the festival to be less heavy on speculative anticipation, and more a guide to what we are excited to see playing at The Globe Cinema for the next week and a bit. And then, there are still the cinematic roads less travelled, and dark corners, and premieres that CUFF calls its own.

Browse through the gallery below for a sampler of what we like, or think we might like. 


J Hurtado, Olga Artemyeva and Andrew Mack contributed to this story.

The opening night film, Friendship, about the awkwardness of suburban bromance, is a collaboration between cringe maestro Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave) and the dude who don't age, Paul Rudd (Clueless, Anchorman). It brought the house down at TIFF's Midnight Madness debut. Our own J Hurtado had this to say after he saw it at SXSW last month:

"As insane as his actions are, we all know a Craig; a man desperate to fit in, to belong to something, who take the joke one step too far and loses the crowd. Hell, many of us have been a Craig – some of us more often than we’d like to admit – and that’s what is so brilliant about Friendship and the fascinating dynamic between Robinson and Rudd. Rarely has a film had me so rapidly alternating between squirming in my seat and laughing so hard that I have to wipe the tears from my face."

Calgary Underground Film Festival

