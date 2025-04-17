Calgary Underground 2025: Curtain Raiser

Vulcanizadora is most definitely not for everyone. It is a challenging, ultra-DIY, discovery for those who can hop on its existential dude-bro wavelength.

One of the best things I caught at last year's Fantasia film festival, where the director Joel Potrykus said something to the effect of: 'This is the first film I have made that I am truly happy with, and can watch without cringing.' If you know the director's work, this is both an endorsement and a warning!

Our own Olga Artemyeva reviewed it out of Tribeca, and said, "Vuncanizadora benefits from the audience being familiar with the director Joel Potrykus’ body of work, style and thematic preferences. That doesn’t mean his new film cannot be enjoyed or understood without it; narrative-wise, it’s absolutely self-sufficient. Emotionally, though, you just get more from this story when having the context of the director’s universe, filled with human beings who are profoundly lonely and outcast, all wrapped in a cover of a dark comedy bordering on existential horror.

A super-low budget production with the bursts of metal for the soundtrack, but shot in beautiful 16 mm and featuring opera excerpts, it shows the transformation of the heroes and their relationship with the world, which was bleak to begin with. The same goes for the film’s narrative; there is a definitive tonal shift at a certain point when a forming buddy movie ventures into a much darker territory."