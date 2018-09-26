FULL PROGRAMME ANNOUNCED FOR CELLULOID SCREAMS 2018

Seems we are a bit behind on announcing the lineup of one of key UK stops on the festival circuit during the Autumn months. Celluloid Screams in Sheffield announced their lineup earlier this month and they were kind enough to remind us to share that lineup with you.

And it is a very good program indeed. It kicks off with Mandy and Halloween, cruises through will screenings of Knife + Heart, Tigers Are Not Afraid, Summer of '84 and Cam. The festival also continues its commitment to the Commonwealth with screenings of Canadian films The Crescent and Lifechanger. The festival also managed to snag the Kiwi horror comedy show Wellington Paranormal as well. Good on them.

The complete lineup is below with full descriptions of all films.

Celluloid Screams: Sheffield Horror Film Festival, Thursday 18 – Sunday 21 October 2018, returns to Showroom Cinema for its tenth anniversary edition, with a weekend packed full of the best new and classic horror.

We are very pleased to announce the programme for Celluloid Screams 2018. Weekend festival passes go on sale from 12pm on Saturday 8th September and are available from the Showroom Box Office or http://www.showroomworkstation.org.uk/

Here’s the full lineup of what’s in store for Celluloid Screams 2018…

THURSDAY 18 OCTOBER

8.00pm - OPENING GALA: MANDY

Director: Panos Cosmatos | USA/Belgium | 2018 | 121 mins

THURSDAY 8.00pm

Chainsaws at the ready, it’s payback time...

Red (Nicolas Cage) and Mandy (Andrea Risborough) are deeply in love. They live in a dreamlike state of seclusion, a secret world where their bond transcends their earthly existence. But their world is violently shattered when a local cult leader sets his sights on Mandy as his newest recruit, and orders that she be kidnapped from her home by his gang of Cenobite-esque bikers (Cenobikers, if you will), leaving a heartbroken Red to face the devastating consequences that follow.

Nicolas Cage’s infamous performance style reaches new, cocaine-crazed heights in this blood-soaked, psychedelic revenge thriller. Hypnotic and dizzyingly stylised with a thundering score, MANDY is a deeply surreal, visual experience which will leave you breathless.

Screening with CHOWBOYS + RIGHT PLACE WRONG TIM

FOLLOWED BY CELLULOID SCREAMS OPENING NIGHT HALLOWEEN PARTY,

featuring Steel City Collective DJs, playing synthwave and horror soundtracks.

MIDNIGHT - HALLOWEEN

Director: David Gordon Green | USA | 2018 | 1hr 49 mins

On the eve of its nationwide release, we’re thrilled to present your first chance to witness the return of Michael Myers as he terrorises the town of Haddonfield once again.

Filmmakers David Gordon Green and Danny McBride have carved out a new narrative path leading on from the events that took place in John Carpenter’s seminal 1978 original, giving us a rare opportunity to experience the final showdown between one of the genre’s most enduring villains and his nemesis. And what a nemesis she is!

One of the most exciting elements of this new entry in the Halloween saga is the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as survivor Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with the masked maniac who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago. With master of horror John Carpenter on board as creative consultant and executive producer, joining forces with contemporary cinema’s leading producer of horror Jason Blum (GET OUT, THE PURGE, PARANORMAL ACTIVITY), this big screen return arguably couldn’t be in safer hands.

Screening with MANNEQUINS + 3:36

FRIDAY 19 OCTOBER

WHAT KEEPS YOU ALIVE

6.30pm

Director: Colin Minihan | Canada | 2018 | 98 mins

Jackie (Hannah Emily Anderson) and Jules (Brittany Allen) travel to a remote woodland cabin to celebrate their anniversary. But for Jules, their romantic plans of long evenings and log fires are marred by a flash of suspicion when they’re visited by Sarah, Jackie’s childhood friend, who addresses Jackie as 'Megan’. Lead by her curiosity, Jules pays Sarah a visit, and learns of a significant death in Jackie’s life which she had no knowledge of. Jules decides to confront Jackie over these discoveries; a decision which will change their relationship forever.

The dynamics of Jackie and Jules’ relationship are brought to life with two superb central performances; meanwhile this film surreptitiously paves the way for some jaw-dropping revelations. A tense thriller which keeps you guessing until the final moments.

Screening with SYBIL

KNIFE + HEART

9.00pm

Director: Yann Gonzalez | France / Mexico / Switzerland | 2018 | 100 mins

Paris, Summer 1979. Anne (Vanessa Paradis) is a ruthless producer working in the gay porn industry. When her relationship with her film editor girlfriend Lois breaks down, Anne tries to win back the affections of her former lover by embarking upon her most ambitious film yet. As soon as shooting commences, however, one of her actors is brutally murdered and it soon becomes clear that a homicidal maniac is intent on bumping off her cast one by one. Anne is soon drawn into a dangerous game to track down and unmask the killer before he can strike again.

With extreme imagery throughout and a pulsating score courtesy of French synth wizards M83, Knife + Heart is a lurid love letter to the Italian giallo and 70s exploitation cinema that wears its genre influences proudly on its sleeve. Gonzalez skilfully blends these stylistic and narrative elements with a genuine heart and affection for his characters, which gives the film a potency beyond mere homage.

Screening with MAW

NIGHTMARE CINEMA

11.40pm

Directors: Alejandro Brugués, Joe Dante, Mick Garris, Ryûhei Kitamura,

David Slade | USA | 2018 | 119 mins

Five strangers converge at a deserted movie theatre operated by a mysterious projectionist (Mickey Rourke). Once inside, the audience members witness a series of screenings that shows them their deepest fears and darkest secrets across five tales.

Bringing together five of the horror genre’s most distinctive directorial voices, Nightmare Cinema continues the grand tradition of the horror anthology with five tales that promise to thrill and terrify in equal measure. Comprising a refreshingly original take on the final reel of a slasher film, a shocking tale of plastic surgery gone very, very wrong, an outrageously gory demonic possession, a monochromatic nightmare and a gruesome ghost story, this portmanteau shocker has something for everyone.

Screening with NECKFACE + GWILLIAM’S TIPS FOR TURNING TRICKS INTO TREATS

SATURDAY 20 OCTOBER

THE CRESCENT (UK PREMIERE)

10.00am

Director: Seth Smith | Canada | 2017 | 99 mins

Still grieving from the death of her husband, artist Beth moves to a remote beach house with her young son Lowen. Her new role as a single parent brings hardship, made all the more draining by the interference of Joseph, her strange new neighbour. As Beth channels her devastation into her art, she detaches from

reality. Meanwhile, young Lowen is developing a strange fixation with the ocean, and the terrifying truth about the beach gradually becomes apparent: mysterious and dark forces are watching them from the sea and are drawing ever closer.

The Crescent evokes a quiet intensity in its chilling portrait of death, grief, loneliness and isolation; a haunting dimension where the line between life and death ebbs and flows with the tide on the shoreline.

Screening with MYSTERY BOX + HANA

TIGERS ARE NOT AFRAID

12.30pm

Director: Issa Lopez | Mexico | 2017 | 83 mins

Young Estrella has been orphaned by the horrific violence of the Mexican cartels. Lost and alone, she finds companionship in a gang of fellow drug war orphans, and together they fight for survival on the streets. Life is brutal, especially when the kids find themselves remorselessly stalked by a local cartel. Shadowed by her mother’s ghost and charged with a mysterious supernatural energy, Estrella sets off a chain reaction which has deadly consequences for the group.

Director Issa López cleverly juxtaposes innocence and violence in the most devastating way; through whimsical fantasy and gorgeous visual realisations, we as adults witness and comprehend these atrocities through the eyes of a child. TIGERS is a hauntingly beautiful contemporary fairy-tale, with astonishing performances from the film’s child actors.

Screening with THE DAY MY MOTHER BECAME A MONSTER

WOLFMAN’S GOT NARDS

3.00pm

Director: Andre Gower | USA | 2018 | 91 mins

While some 80s kids dreamed of joining The Goonies on adventures seeking pirate treasure, others aspired to belong to an altogether scarier club. The Monster Squad came along in 1987 to expose a young generation of movie fans to what, for many, was their first taste of the dark side of cinema. A ragtag bunch of

horror-obsessed kids who have to use their geek smarts to survive when five of classic horror villains descend upon their small town? WHAT’S NOT TO LOVE?!? This film had everything a fledgeling horror fan could ask for… even a lesson inwerewolf anatomy.

Directed by Andre Gower (who played squad leader Sean in the film), WOLFMAN’S GOT NARDS is an affectionate and heartfelt tribute to this 80s classic. Featuring interviews and appearances from key creatives, members of the cast and its army of fans, the film delves deep into the history and legacy of The Monster Squad, from its concept, production and critical reception through to its ever-growing popularity and reappraisal as a bona fide horror classic.

We are delighted to welcome director Andre Gower and Producer Henry McComas to Celluloid Screams to discuss the legacy of The Monster Squad in a Q&A after the screening.

Screening with SOCKMONSTER + TICK

WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (SPECIAL SCREENING)

6.10pm

Director: Various | New Zealand | 2018 | 134 mins approx

Ever since their scene-stealing performances in our 2014 audience award winner What We Do In The Shadows, we’ve had a soft spot for officers Minogue and O’Leary of the Wellington Police Department, so we’re thrilled to present a special screening of their very own series Wellington Paranormal. From a mysterious cornfield in the country to the hellmouth bucket fountain of Cuba Mall, New Zealand’s capital is a hotbed of supernatural activity.

Aliens, demons, zombies, werewolves and vampires, they’re all out in force in Wellington. To fight these paranormal threats, Sergeant Ruawai Maaka has set up the first, classified Paranormal Unit of Wellington Police. Now Officers Minogue and O’Leary have been reassigned to the new unit, bringing a wealth of experience and a dedication to keeping Kiwis safe. Get ready to follow these two normal cops into extraordinary situations and unearth a side of Wellington you might have only heard about in stories.

We are delighted to welcome the stars of Wellington Paranormal – Karen O’Leary and Mike Minogue – and show writer/producer Paul Yates to Celluloid Screams to introduce this special screening and to take part in a Q&A.

ASSASSINATION NATION

9.30pm

Director: Sam Levinson | USA | 2018 | 108 mins

Any film that begins with an exhaustive barrage of trigger warnings for viewers on how their viewing sensibilities are about to be challenged is sure to be a intense and unforgettable experience and ASSASSINATION NATION is certainly that.

Four instagram-obsessed teenage girls are flung into the middle of a modern-day witch hunt when the town of Salem’s residents are victim to a widespread data hack, revealing a plethora of sensitive information to their friends and neighbours. As the townsfolk’s anger intensifies, self-righteous public shaming

gives way to a violent mob mentality and as history dictates, Salem’s residents are quick to find a scapegoat. As the situation escalates the girls are blamed for the hacks and face the uncontrollable fury of the local population who are out for

bloody vengeance.

Screening with THE INVADERS

CELLULOID SCREAMS SECRET FILM

Midnight

Director: ? | ? | ? | 90 minutes

From our first edition where we brought you the UK Premiere of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY up to last year’s UK Premiere of Ryuhei Kitamura’s delightfully bonkers DOWNRANGE, our secret film screening is always something special.

For our tenth anniversary edition, we’ve selected another top secret film that we think you’ll really enjoy. As always, the film will be revealed mere moments before it begins, so settle in and prepare for a surprise…

Screening with ACID

SUNDAY 23 OCTOBER

LIFECHANGER

10.00am

Director: Justin McConnell | Canada | 2018 | 85 mins

Blood soaked body horror meets existential angst in Justin McConnell’s latest fascinating feature.

Drew has an identity problem. Every few days, he has to shape-shift, or face a painful death. He has to find someone and make a copy. He takes everything: their looks, memories, hopes and dreams.Their entire life. He becomes them, and they die horribly. Enter Julia, the object of Drew’s affection. After a recent injury, Drew’s condition becomes unpredictable, and he sets out to make things right with Julia before it’s too late. How do you gain back trust when who you are keeps changing? And what horrible fate will befall anyone unlucky enough to get

in Drew’s way?

LIFECHANGER follows one shapeshifter’s twisted quest to repair the damage he’s caused, while leaving a trail of bodies in his wake.

Screening with HAIR WOLF

POSSUM

12.00pm

Director: Matthew Holness | United Kingdom | 2018 | 85 mins

Can you spy him deep within? Little Possum, black as sin…

Philip is a children’s entertainer with a troubled past. Together with Possum, the hideous hand puppet he keeps concealed inside a black leather case, he returns to his childhood home compelled to confront his demons. Staying with his cruel stepfather, Maurice, Philip soon discovers that ridding himself of Possum is no easy task. When his attempts to destroy the demonic puppet fail, Philip suspects Maurice of manipulating Possum to cause him further fear and distress. As their relationship deteriorates, repressed memories of a traumatic childhood start to resurface. When a local child goes missing and the police suspect him of the crimes, Philip is forced to confront the nightmares of his past and discovers that the real demon lurks much closer to home. With an intense central performance from Sean Harris (Prometheus), Matthew Holness’ feature debut is the stuff of nightmares.

Screening with HANG UP!

SUMMER OF ‘84

2.30pm

Director: RKSS - François Simard, Anouk Whissell, Yoann-Karl Whissell |

Canada/USA | 2018 | 105 minutes

It’s the summer of 1984, the perfect time to be 14 years old and free. But when neighborhood conspiracy theorist Davey Armstrong begins to suspect his police officer neighbor might be the serial killer all over the local news, he and his three best friends begin an investigation that soon turns dangerous.

After the post-apocalyptic mayhem of their debut feature Turbo Kid, Canadian filmmaking collective RKSS return with a sophomore film that is more grounded in reality but no less effective when it comes to its execution. While it’s steeped in the kind of 80s nostalgia that is ubiquitous right now (thanks in no small part

to the breakout success of Stranger Things), Summer of ’84 has a mean streak lurking just beneath the surface that enables it to transcend the retro ephemera to create a deeper, more sinister and unforgettable cinematic experience.

Screening with DEEP CLEAN

PUPPET MASTER: THE LITTLEST REICH

5.30pm

Director: Sonny Laguna & Tommy Wiklund | United Kingdom/USA | 2018 |

90 mins

Recently divorced and reeling, Edgar (Thomas Lennon) returns to his childhood home to regroup his life. When he discovers a nefarious-looking puppet in his deceased brother’s room, he decides to sell the doll for some quick cash. Girl-next-door Ashley and comic book pal Markowitz join Edgar for a doomed road trip to an auction at a convention celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the infamous Toulon Murders. All hell breaks loose when a strange force animates the puppets at the convention, setting them on a bloody killing spree that’s motivated by an evil as old as time.

Fans of Charles Band’s Full Moon Features and the Puppet Master franchise will undoubtedly already be on board with this contemporary reboot. Even if you’re not familiar with the saga’s previous films, there’s enough outrageous gore and bad taste gags here to satisfy fans looking for a new slice of horror comedy.

We are delighted to welcome directors Sonny Laguna and Tommy Wiklund to Celluloid Screams for a Q&A after the screening.

Screening with RILEY WAS HERE

CAM

8.00pm

Dir. Daniel Goldhaber | USA | 2018 | 94 mins

Webcam performer Lola is rising through the ranks of the Freelivegirls website, much to the delight of her fanbase, who spur on her performances via the live chat. However, she suddenly finds herself locked out of her own channel, which is somehow continuing to broadcast a mysterious doppelganger version of her.

What’s worse, the new Lola is breaking all her rules around what she’ll do on screen. Confused and distraught, Lola investigates this inexplicable identity theft, which turns out to be far darker than she could ever have imagined. There’s plenty to unpack in this candy-coloured cyber-thriller; it’s a frank

depiction of digital sex work with an intertwined dialogue about the perils of internet privacy and competitive social media culture, with a good dose of intrigue and synth pop.

Screening with MILK + SPECIAL DAY

CLOSING GALA: 7 STAGES TO ACHIEVE ETERNAL BLISS BY PASSING

THROUGH THE GATEWAY CHOSEN BY THE HOLY STORSH (UK PREMIERE)

10.30pm

Director: Vivieno Caldinelli | USA | 2018 | 96 mins

Paul and Claire, a sweet, small-town couple with big dreams, think they’ve hit the jackpot with their new Los Angeles apartment - cheap rent in a perfect location. As they giddily emark on building their new life, they soon learn of the real price for their abode: a cult leader (Taika Waititi) committed suicide in their bathtub, and his devotees routinely break in to carry out the same ritualistic act. As finances prevent the couple from moving, they must face the Cult of Storsh head on, and in doing so will learn more about themselves and their relationship than their years together have taught.

A bizarre black comedy which treads a line between dark surrealism and playful absurdity, 7 Stages is a wildly funny ride. But we must ask: do you yield?

We are delighted to welcome director Vivieno Caldinelli to Celluloid Screams for a Q&A after the screening.

Followed by CELLULOID SCREAMS CLOSING NIGHT KARAOKE PARTY

All screenings will be open to Celluloid Screams pass holders. There are a limited number of tickets available for individual films, which can be purchased from the Showroom Box Office from 1st October at 12 noon.