SXSW Coverage Festival Interviews All News Festival Videos Indie Features

ScreenAnarchy's Top 25 Films Of The 21st Century

Editor, Europe; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
We're almost at the end of the year 2025, and that means that the first quarter of the century is already gone. How did that happen so fast? Do quarter centuries currently go by as fast as decades did when we were younger? It seems they do.

Still, let us not wallow in despair about the passing of time, but rejoice about all the fun we've had in it. There will be a Top-10 list for 2025 next month, same as we always do, but for now? We decided to do something special. We asked our writers to list the 10 best films they saw which were released in the pas 25 years. Well... 26, because I'll allow the year 2000 as well (quarter centuries are complicated...). Sixteen writers answered our call, so the entire list could, at most, have 160 films on it, right? Wrong.

Those sixteen sent me top-10s, top-20s, top-25s, runner-up lists... one of them sent in a top-90, and had the audacity to add one more a few minutes later (you know who you are...). So I got sent a whopping 256 films in total. What the heck?
Thing is, I'm going to allow it. Like I said, this article is about rejoicing, and what is wrong with having a list of 256 excellent films to show you!? And out of those 256, based on the number of votes and placements on the sixteen lists, I am able to give you a bona-fide top-25. In 26 bullets.

Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or on the thumbnails to skip straight to a page. The first tab shows the full list and I put a Baahubali still on top of it so that everybody seeing the main page will go "Awwwww... they chose the most spectacular epic as their number one!". Well... did we? Find out!


Olga Artemyeva, Dustin Chang, Daniel Eagan, Michele "Izzy" Galgana, Ronald Glasbergen, Kurt Halfyard, Rob Hunter, J Hurtado, Martin Kudlac, Kyle Logan, Andrew Mack, Maxwell Rabb, Blake Simons, Theodoor Steen and Mel Valentin contributed to this story.

This is the full list: all 256 titles people mentioned, in alphabetical order. This may be the longest 'bullet' I've ever put in a gallery, heh...
Curious which of these made it in the top-25? And which one ended up on top? Check the arrow on the right and see!

25th Hour
28 Days Later
35 Shots of Rum
4 Months, 3 Weeks, 2 Days
A.I.
The Act of Killing
Amélie
American Psycho
Amour
Another Year
Antichrist
Ash is the Purest White
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
Avatar   
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Avengers
Baahubali 1+2 (seen above...)
Battle Royale
Belleville Rendez-Vous (Les Triplettes de Belleville)
Best in Show
Big Bang Love, Juvenile A
Birth
Black Swan
Blade Runner 2049
The Brutalist
The Cabin in the Woods
Cache 
Catch Me If You Can
Certain Women
Certified Copy
Charlie Wilson's War
Children of Men
Cinderella Man
City of God
Clouds of Sils Maria
Code 46
Collateral
The Consequences of Love
The Counselor
Crimson Gold
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Crowhurst
Crumb
The Dark Knight
The Dead
Decision to Leave
Detention
The Devil’s Backbone
Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World
Dog Days
Dogtooth
Dogville
Donnie Darko
Drag Me to Hell
Dredd   
Drive
Drive My Car
Drug Wars
Eastern Promises
Eega
El Planeta
Election
Enemy
Ennennum
Enter The Void
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon a Time
Everything, Everywhere, All at Once 
Ex Machina   
Exiled
The Fall
The Fantastic Mr. Fox
Fast Five
Faust
The Forbidden Room
The Fountain
Funny Games
Gangs of Wasseypur
Get Out
Ghostworld
Gladiator 
Godzilla Minus One
Gone Baby Gone
Gone Girl
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Green Room
The Hanging Garden
Hard to Be a God
Head-on (Gegen die Wand)
Her
Hereditary   Holy Girl
The Host
Hounds of Love
Hundreds of Beavers
The Hurt Locker
I Saw the TV Glow
In Bruges
In My Skin
In the Mood for Love
In Vanda's Room
Inception   
Infernal Affairs
The Informant!
Inglourious Basterds
Inland Empire
Inside Man
Inside Out
Interstellar
Intimacies
Irreversible
It's Such a Beautiful Day
Jason X
John Wick
John Wick 4
Ju-on: The Grudge
Kill Bill 1+2
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Kingdom of Heaven
Kung Fu Hustle
Lady Vengeance
The Last Circus
Let the Right One In
Leviathan
The Lighthouse
Liza, the Fox Fairy
The Lord of the Rings
Lost In Translation
Love Exposure
Mad Max: Fury Road
Magnolia
Man On Wire
The Martian
Master And Commander: The Far Side of the World
The Master
Meek's Cut-off
Melancholia
Memories of Murder
Miami Vice
Michael Clayton
Millennium Mambo
Mind Game
Molly's Game
Mommy
Monkeybone
Moonlight
Moulin Rouge!
Movern Callar
Mulholland Drive
Munich
Mustang
Mystic River
The New World
Nickel Boys
No Country for Old Men
No Other Choice
Nocturnal Animals
Nymphomaniac
Ocean's 12
Oki's movie
Oldboy
One battle After Another
One-Cut of the Dead
Ong Bak
Oppenheimer
Our Music
Pacifiction
Pan's Labyrinth
Paprika   
Parasite   
Penguin Highway
Phantom Thread
The Piano Teacher
The Pledge
Pontypool
Poor Things
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
The Prestige
Pulse
Pusher II
The Raid
Raw
Read my Lips
REC*
Redline
Requiem For A Dream
The Return
River
River of Fundament
Robot Dreams
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Roma
The Royal Tenenbaums
RRR
The Salesman
Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World
A Serious Man
Sexy Beast
Shall We Kiss?
Shaun of the Dead
Shutter Island
Sicario
Silence
Sinners 
Sirat
The Skin I Live In
Snowpiercer
Songs From The Second Floor
Southland Tales
Spaghetti Ramen
Speed Racer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse   
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Spirited Away   
Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter and Spring Again
The State I'm In
Stories We Tell
Summer Wars   
Sundown
Sunshine
Symbol   
Synecdoche, New York
A Tale of Two Sisters
Tár
Tears for Sale
The Substance
The Thee Wreckers Tetralogy
There Will Be Blood
Three Times
Training Day
The Transporter
The Tree of Life
Trenque Lauquen
True Grit
Tumbbad
Twin Peaks: The Return Ep. 8
Un Lac
Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives
Uncut Gems
Under The Skin
Up
Valhalla Rising
The Velocipastor
Wall-E
Watchmen
We Need To Talk About Kevin
Werckmeister Harmonies
The White Ribbon
The Wild Boys
The Woman
Wonder Boys
Zero Dark Thirty
Zerophilia
Zodiac
The Zone of Interest

Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about Top 10 List

More about Mulholland Dr.

More about Spirited Away

More about Mad Max: Fury Road

More about In The Mood For Love

More about Antichrist

More about Pan's Labyrinth

More about Shaun Of The Dead

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2025 ScreenAnarchy LLC.