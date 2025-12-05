ScreenAnarchy's Top 25 Films Of The 21st Century

This is the full list: all 256 titles people mentioned, in alphabetical order. This may be the longest 'bullet' I've ever put in a gallery, heh...

Curious which of these made it in the top-25? And which one ended up on top? Check the arrow on the right and see!

25th Hour

28 Days Later

35 Shots of Rum

4 Months, 3 Weeks, 2 Days

A.I.

The Act of Killing

Amélie

American Psycho

Amour

Another Year

Antichrist

Ash is the Purest White

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford

Avatar

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Avengers

Baahubali 1+2 (seen above...)

Battle Royale

Belleville Rendez-Vous (Les Triplettes de Belleville)

Best in Show

Big Bang Love, Juvenile A

Birth

Black Swan

Blade Runner 2049

The Brutalist

The Cabin in the Woods

Cache

Catch Me If You Can

Certain Women

Certified Copy

Charlie Wilson's War

Children of Men

Cinderella Man

City of God

Clouds of Sils Maria

Code 46

Collateral

The Consequences of Love

The Counselor

Crimson Gold

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Crowhurst

Crumb

The Dark Knight

The Dead

Decision to Leave

Detention

The Devil’s Backbone

Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World

Dog Days

Dogtooth

Dogville

Donnie Darko

Drag Me to Hell

Dredd

Drive

Drive My Car

Drug Wars

Eastern Promises

Eega

El Planeta

Election

Enemy

Ennennum

Enter The Void

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon a Time

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Ex Machina

Exiled

The Fall

The Fantastic Mr. Fox

Fast Five

Faust

The Forbidden Room

The Fountain

Funny Games

Gangs of Wasseypur

Get Out

Ghostworld

Gladiator

Godzilla Minus One

Gone Baby Gone

Gone Girl

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Green Room

The Hanging Garden

Hard to Be a God

Head-on (Gegen die Wand)

Her

Hereditary Holy Girl

The Host

Hounds of Love

Hundreds of Beavers

The Hurt Locker

I Saw the TV Glow

In Bruges

In My Skin

In the Mood for Love

In Vanda's Room

Inception

Infernal Affairs

The Informant!

Inglourious Basterds

Inland Empire

Inside Man

Inside Out

Interstellar

Intimacies

Irreversible

It's Such a Beautiful Day

Jason X

John Wick

John Wick 4

Ju-on: The Grudge

Kill Bill 1+2

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Kingdom of Heaven

Kung Fu Hustle

Lady Vengeance

The Last Circus

Let the Right One In

Leviathan

The Lighthouse

Liza, the Fox Fairy

The Lord of the Rings

Lost In Translation

Love Exposure

Mad Max: Fury Road

Magnolia

Man On Wire

The Martian

Master And Commander: The Far Side of the World

The Master

Meek's Cut-off

Melancholia

Memories of Murder

Miami Vice

Michael Clayton

Millennium Mambo

Mind Game

Molly's Game

Mommy

Monkeybone

Moonlight

Moulin Rouge!

Movern Callar

Mulholland Drive

Munich

Mustang

Mystic River

The New World

Nickel Boys

No Country for Old Men

No Other Choice

Nocturnal Animals

Nymphomaniac

Ocean's 12

Oki's movie

Oldboy

One battle After Another

One-Cut of the Dead

Ong Bak

Oppenheimer

Our Music

Pacifiction

Pan's Labyrinth

Paprika

Parasite

Penguin Highway

Phantom Thread

The Piano Teacher

The Pledge

Pontypool

Poor Things

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

The Prestige

Pulse

Pusher II

The Raid

Raw

Read my Lips

REC*

Redline

Requiem For A Dream

The Return

River

River of Fundament

Robot Dreams

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Roma

The Royal Tenenbaums

RRR

The Salesman

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World

A Serious Man

Sexy Beast

Shall We Kiss?

Shaun of the Dead

Shutter Island

Sicario

Silence

Sinners

Sirat

The Skin I Live In

Snowpiercer

Songs From The Second Floor

Southland Tales

Spaghetti Ramen

Speed Racer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Spirited Away

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter and Spring Again

The State I'm In

Stories We Tell

Summer Wars

Sundown

Sunshine

Symbol

Synecdoche, New York

A Tale of Two Sisters

Tár

Tears for Sale

The Substance

The Thee Wreckers Tetralogy

There Will Be Blood

Three Times

Training Day

The Transporter

The Tree of Life

Trenque Lauquen

True Grit

Tumbbad

Twin Peaks: The Return Ep. 8

Un Lac

Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives

Uncut Gems

Under The Skin

Up

Valhalla Rising

The Velocipastor

Wall-E

Watchmen

We Need To Talk About Kevin

Werckmeister Harmonies

The White Ribbon

The Wild Boys

The Woman

Wonder Boys

Zero Dark Thirty

Zerophilia

Zodiac

The Zone of Interest