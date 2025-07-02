ScreenAnarchy's Top 10 Films Of The First Half Of 2025

Due to February being so short, the second half of 2025 starts today (instead of on the first of July). Logic dictates that this means the first half of 2025 is over and done with... meaning we can make a Top 10 list of what we liked best so far this year!This time, sixteen writers all sent in their personal top 5s, and I cobbled those together into a somewhat longer list. Among us, we forwarded 61 titles in all, and you can see them all in the last tab of this gallery. That's a bit more than usual, especially given the number of lists... and while the top 3 is undisputed as the winner, all others were really close to each other. This is one election in which a single vote DOES make the difference sometimes...Therefore the question is: how useful is such a top 10? Maybe the number eighteen would have been the number three, if more of us had seen it? And that's a fair statement. Don't see this list as a definite measure of quality, it's more a mix of quality and distribution. And some people saw some of the titles in 2024 already, leaving them out of their lists. But do know that each of the titles here touched several of our writers so much, that they decided to put it in their top 5! There are no losers here, only winners...Without further ado, here's our list, and we start with the 'runners-up' from 20 till 11. So if you clicked on this article thinking thatwas our favorite title this year so far, think again: we were just monkeying around with the cover image. Great film though!The top 10 films each get their own tab in this gallery. Click on the edge of the pictures to cycle through them, or on the thumbnails below to go straight to that tab.



Kyle Logan, Kurt Halfyard, Blake Simons, Rob Hunter, Peter Martin, James Marsh, Martin Kudlac, J Hurtado, Theodoor Steen, Shelagh Rowan-Legg, Michele "Izzy" Galgana, Daniel Eagan, Mel Valentin, Olga Artemyeva and Jim Tudor contributed to this story.