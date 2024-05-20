FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA Review: George Miller's Prequel Hits On All Cylinders

After three entries in six years, writer-director George Miller’s Mad Max series ended abruptly, partly the result of mega-stardom for Mel Gibson, diminishing audience interest, and most importantly, a paucity of ideas as to where — and when — to take his post-apocalyptic road warrior next on his wasteland adventures. Even as the series gained cult status, it lay dormant as the primary rights-holder (i.e., Miller himself), moved onto a multitude of projects, none set after post-apocalyptic ecological, economic, and social collapse.



Even as Miller remained a world-class filmmaker, shifting his focus from straight dramas (Lorenzo’s Oil) to family-friendly live-action hybrids (Babe: Pig in the City) or animation (Happy Feet I and II), his most well-known creation never stopped calling him back to the post-apocalyptic wastelands. A long-delayed sequel sans an ostracized Gibson, Mad Max: Fury Road, co-starring Tom Hardy as the title character and Oscar-winner Charlize Theron as Furiosa, finally followed nine years ago, not just resurrecting a moribund franchise, but delivering a singular, next-level contribution to the action genre. And then we waited (again), this time for almost a decade.



To say the wait, however patient or its opposite, was — and is — worth it is an understatement that no superlative can adequately convey. Switching from the all-action, all-the-time mode of Mad Max: Fury Road, the prequel, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, charts an altogether different course toward the high standards set by its predecessors, focusing on Furiosa’s backstory across fifteen years, five-chapter titles, and two separate performers, Alyla Browne as a ferocious preteen Furiosa for the first hour and Anya Taylor-Joy as her equally ferocious twenty-something counterpart.



Opening roughly 15 years before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga initially finds the title character enjoying her last blissful moment as a member of the matriarchal community that stewards the Green Place, a lush, verdant oasis overflowing with plant life, water, and domestic animals. It doesn’t last long as Furiosa, true to her name, springs into action, sabotaging motorbikes belonging to mercenary marauders before they reveal the Green Place’s location to others of their kind.



In the first set piece of several — fewer than Fury Road, but no less brilliantly staged, executed, or edited by Miller and his team — the marauders kidnap Furiosa, leading to a day-and-night-long chase sequence centered on Furiosa’s mother (Charlee Foster). A template for the grown-up Furiosa we meet later, Mary can do it all, effortlessly switching from a horse to a motorbike, shooting with sniper-like precision to take down one marauder after another, and otherwise proving herself an able, capable hunter motivated, unlike so many others in Miller’s wastelands, by altruism, not self-interest.



Neither altruism nor self-interest guarantees survival in the wastelands, but the latter becomes the only choice available once Furiosa finds herself under the unwanted care of the self-styled (and self-named) Doctor Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), a minor tyrant with delusions of grandeur. As ruthless as any tyrant found in Miller’s filmography, Dementus uses fear, intimidation, and violence to maintain control over a loose confederacy of bikers. Prone to long, meandering speeches, Dementus loves the sounds of his own voice, justifying himself and his actions as necessary to maintain the social order (i.e., with Dementus at the apex).



Dementus’s absence from Mad Max: Fury Road hints at his eventual fate, though how he exits and what becomes of him remains a mystery until the final moments. What isn’t a surprise is where Furiosa, traded in a deal between Dementus and Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme, replacing the late Hugh Keays-Byrne) for the latter’s contingent of “war brides,” finds herself relying purely on her wits and savvy to survive, secretly escaping from the confines of Immortan Joe’s breeding quarters to become an anonymous, mute worker.



It’s only then, after an hour with Browne as the younger Furiosa, shifts to Taylor-Joy, still hiding in plain sight, an escape plan aboard a massive war rig that goes awry, and an unlikely alliance with the war rig’s driver, Praetorian Jack (Tom Burke, aptly mirroring Hardy’s laconic performance). The mutual feelings that develop between Furiosa and Praetorian Jack feel doomed from the outset, not because of the latter’s absence from Mad Max: Fury Road, but because the Mad Max series has reminded us time and again of their rarity and relative scarcity.



Throughout, Furiosa is driven by a desire to find her way home and obtain revenge on Dementus for everything she’s lost, not necessarily in that order. That, in turn, requires a distasteful, if temporary, alliance with Immortan Joe. Not as straightforward in practice — in Mad Max: Fury Road, escape from the Citadel drove plot and character motivation — Furiosa’s twin motivations nonetheless structure the film’s final chapters, albeit far less cleanly, economically, or efficiently as its predecessors.



The singular focus on Furiosa’s character, specifically her extended backstory, often results in long, action-free passages atypical of the series. It’s a risky move, but one Miller has earned over multiple entries and four-and-a-half decades.

As always, though, once Miller and his collaborators start their engines (literally), the resulting vehicular carnage proves every bit as nerve-shredding as its in-series sequel. Immortan Joe’s War Boys, shiny, nitrous-sniffing cultists serve as fodder for epic-scaled action only someone as deliriously demented as Miller could first imagine and then put up onscreen.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga opens Friday, May 24, only in movie theaters, via Warner Bros.