Now Streaming: David Lynch

The great David Lynch has passed away at the age of 78. As sad as that is, most especially for his family and friends, those of us who admired his work can celebrate his accomplishments by revisiting and/or discovering what made him great. Here is what's currently available to watch on various streaming services.

Directed by David Lynch

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.

The collection begins with four early short films. Five feature films are available:

Eraserhead (1977)

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (1992)

Lost Highway (1997)

Mulholland Dr. (2002)

Inland Empire (2006)

All those films are also available from the Criterion Collection in home video editions, as well as The Elephant Man (1980), which is not currently streaming, and Blue Velvet (1986).

Dune (1984)

Now streaming on Max.

We love debating the merits of this film on this site. Yes, it's unwieldy, but I am so happy to have this available to rewatch and simply soak in the marvelous visuals.

Blue Velvet (1986)

Now streaming on Max.

Fall into the incredible images and twisted leanings of a mystery that begs never to be solved.

Max is also streaming Eraserhead, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, Inland Empire, and David Lynch: The Art Life, a 2016 documentary consisting of conversations with the filmmaker about creating his art (pictured above).

Wild at Heart (1990)

Now available via Shout Factory

Evidently not currently available on a streaming service, the film is available on Blu-ray.

Twin Peaks (1990)

Now streaming on Paramount Plus.

I watched the show on a small television in a small room and was hooked from the opening moments. I still have difficulty believing this was on U.S. broadcast television. The Lynch-directed episodes stand out, but even the lesser episodes are fascinating to watch.

Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)

Now streaming on Paramount Plus with Showtime.

Completely mystifying as it unfolded, Lynch's masterpiece is completely compelling. To watch all 18 parts requires an update from Paramount Plus to Paramount Plus with Showtime, but this would be worth it for the month it would take to completely unpack everything in every part.

The Straight Story (1999)

Now streaming on Disney Plus.

In between Lost Highway and Mulholland Dr., Lynch made a film that reflects his gentle side, a rueful reflection on aging and reconciliation and the beauty of fully appreciating the pleasures of the ordinary. The protagonist (Richard Farnsworth) is only 73 in the film, by the way, so Lynch outlived him by half a decade.

What Did Jack Do (2020)

Now streaming on Netflix.

The film itself is copyrighted 2016, though it wasn't released until a few years later. This beguiling and totally weird short film features a hilarious interrogation by David Lynch of an unlikely suspect. It's a quite wonderful short, and it sticks the landing.

Summing up: Happily, most of David Lynch's feature films are available on streaming services, except for The Elephant Man and Wild at Heart, which are both available on physical media.

