Toronto 2025 Wrap: Reviews, Interviews, News, and More

Our coverage of the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is drawing to a close. A couple of weeks ago, the festival announced their 2025 award winners.

We saw a lot of winners, too, which is great news, since we consider the Toronto festival to be our hometown festival, even though most of our writers now live in other locations around the world. But it all started for us in Toronto, as Kurt Halfyard recounted in his preview feature (linked below):

"At a time when movies were still shown on 35mm film, tickets were printed on paper, and Todd Brown asked a few movie nerds in his inner circle to start writing online about experimental filmmakers and global genre spaces that were emerging on the festival circuit."

We have compiled an index of our coverage on this page, which you can bookmark for future reference.

Features and Reviews by Contributing Writer Kurt Halfyard.

Toronto 2025 Curtain Raiser: The Festival of Festivals Turns 50

BAD APPLES

NORMAL

THE TALE OF SYLIAN

TRAIN DREAMS

HEN

THE WIZARD OF THE KREMLIN

THE LAST VIKING

OBSESSION

DIYA

COPPER

COVER-UP

THE CURRENTS

FRANKENSTEIN

Friday One Sheet column by Contributing Writer Kurt Halfyard.

UNDER THE SAME SUN

NOVIEMBRE

COPPER

Reviews by Editor, Canada and Contributing Writer Shelagh Rowan-Legg.

MILE END KICKS

EGGHEAD REPUBLIC

LEVERS

ROSE OF NEVADA

STEAL AWAY

UNIDENTIFIED

MARAMA

AMOEBA

FORASTERA

DUST BUNNY

JUNK WORLD

RETREAT

HONEY BUNCH

ADULTHOOD

AKI

Reviews by Contributing Writer Ankit Jhunjhunwala.

WAKE UP DEAD MAN

CHRISTY

COUTURE

NUREMBERG

FUZE

Reviews and Interviews by Contributing Writer Martin Kudlac.

TO THE VICTORY! Interview

LOVELY DAY Interview

FRANZ

LOVELY DAY

FOLLIES

Interview by Contributing Writer Blake Simons.

GIRL Interview

News by Editor, Canada and Contributing Writer Andrew Mack.

MILE END KICKS Still

THE FURIOUS Clip

HONEY BUNCH Acquisition



