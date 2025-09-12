Friday One Sheet: NOVIEMBRE

27 Hours, 1 Bathroom. 25 Hostages. This festival poster for Tomás Corredor's Noviembre (November) lists the real-life hostages vertically above the catchy tagline. A highly-dramatized account of Colombia's nation-tramautizing 1985 siege and hostage situation at the country's Palace of Justice, the key art offers the eponymous location, with the aesthetic of an interlaced monochrome TV signal.



Keeping the location (including the ceiling and the floor and the walls) all inside the image, it visually offers the trapped space from which the film will likely operate. Curiously, it also positions the festival logo (Noviembre is playing at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival this week) in between the top-list text, forming a kind of symmetry with the title card of the film, and standard credit block at the bottom, while the people, standing, sitting, lying on the floor are contained within.



I picked this poster because it offers both thriller vibes, and arthouse aesthetics, while being something I have not seen before. This is great when you want to stand out at a film festival, or a multiplex lobby.