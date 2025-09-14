Toronto Film Festival Coverage All News Crime Movies Musicals Hollywood Reviews

Toronto 2025 Review: HONEY BUNCH: Loving the Pieces and the Whole

Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli return with a 70s-intimate-sci-fi horror sophomore feature.

Contributing Editor, Canada; Montréal, Canada
Toronto 2025 Review: HONEY BUNCH: Loving the Pieces and the Whole

There is no single version of romantic love that is 'correct', and each couple in love find their ways to love. You've never going to love everything about a person, and we all overlook flaws in our partner(s) as long as it doesn't tip the balance. But knowing when love isn't enough, or love is too much, might be a key to a healthy relationship.

Filmmaking duo Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli made a big impression with their debut feature, Violation, an oddly intimate rape-revenge thriller. For their second film, the sense of intimacy is retained, but this time it's a love story with some creepy scientific experiments that challenged a couple's idea of what their love is and how it can survive great tragedy.

Diana (Grace Glowicki, Dead Lover) was badly injured in a car accident, that she's can't remember. Her husband Homer (Ben Petrie, Blackberry) is bringing her to a special clinic in the countryside, where she will not only get physical therapy for her leg, but mental therapy for her mind. It's in a beautiful old house, Ben is able to stay with her, the head nurse Farah (Kate Dickie) provides excellent care, and Diana even has a fellow patient in young Josephina (India Brown), who is accompanied by her father Joseph (Jason Isaacs, The Death of Stalin). While not exactly a second honeymoon, it's a chance for Diana and Homer to reconnect after the accident.

But it's not hard to guess that something is amiss. Diana often loses chunks of time; Homer often gets up during their meals and never returns to eat, instead privately conversing with Farah. Farah's helper Delwyn (Julian Richings) needs rhymes to remember how to perform tasks. There's a painting of the same woman in every room and Diana is sure she has seen said woman, who is apparently long dead, running around the property. And while Diana's leg is improving, she still can't remember the accident.

Mancinelli and Sims-Fewer choose the 1970s for the time period, giving the film a hazy filter, evoking films of the era such as Let's Scare Jessica to Death or Picnic at Hanging Rock. It feels like a dream, but of course there's also the uncanny nightmare in Diana's strange visions, her attempts to leave the property, and what seems like a conspiracy to keep her from a terrible truth. The style allows the viewer to be both engaged with the mystery, as Diana is, but also leaves us wanting to stretch out the detecting, wanting to find all the various clues.

honey bunch 2.jpg

The situation is more desperate for Diana, of course, and she takes desperate measures at first to save herself, and then to discover what is really happening. The filmmakers do keep us waiting, and it is worth the wait to find out why they are really here, and what Ben has done to keep his and Diana's love alive. I won't spoil it, but suffice to say that Diana is not thrilled with the discovery. This brings out some of the main ideas being explored in the film: is it possible to love someone too much?


The cast are terrific, and carry this film so well. The characters all feel slightly out of synch, as the story and time is out of synch. But each in a different way, that makes sense as we slowly understand what is happening, how each person has come to be there, and what the power of love has done to inform their choices.


The film opens with Homer taking Diana into the lake, apparently to drown her (with her approval); is that love? What is Diana suddenly became constantly angry and aggressive, or she became obese and needed constant care? What if one person wants to let go, and the other refuses to allow? Who is being selfish, and who is being selfless? If we love someone, can we, and should we, love all of them; likely many of us might find it hard to continue loving our partner if they did grievous harm (thinking outside of abusive relationships), but what if that harm was meant to save us as well? Could we forgive them their trespasses?


That’s a lot of questions for one review, but that’s like any good film that wants to get us both feeling and thinking. The film perhaps stretches out its ending a bit, but their is a gentleness that is well juxtaposed with cruelty in the climactic scene that will make you question what decision you would take, in Diana’s position. Honey Bunch is an artichoke where each layer is a question that uncovers more questions until we get to the heart of the matter. 

Full disclosure: XYZ Films, which owns ScreenAnarchy, is a producing partner on Honey Bunch. This had no bearing on the review.

Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about Honey Bunch

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2025 ScreenAnarchy LLC.

cancertoto

situs toto

cancertoto

link gacor

1bandar

toto

SAPITOTO

Singasari Toto

link daftar sabung ayam

alexistogel

situs toto

cancertoto

dbltoto

KARI4D

pascol4d

slot88

KARI4D

BIROTOTO

SAPITOTO

Babeltoto

link slot gacor

slot gacor

slot gacor maxwin

slot deposit 10k

slot depo 10k

slot dana

semarhoki

semarhoki

SAPITOTO

situs toto

slot gacor

singasaritoto login

https://singasaritoto.me/

slot gacor

situs toto

babeltoto

toto online

situs toto

sulebet

ROGTOTO

bnb69

celo69

tko69

vikingtoto

viking toto

bandar toto

COLOKTOTO

alexistogel

situs toto

situs toto

slot gacor

situs toto

cancertoto

link gacor

situs slot gacor

slot gacor

toto slot

situs toto

bengkulutoto

bengkulutoto

ROGTOTO

ollo4d

ollo4d login

ROGTOTO

polototo

qqtoto

TOKTOK77

TOKTOK77

TOKTOK77

mayapada4d

ROGTOTO

slot 1000

toto togel

toto slot

toto slot

BISAJITU

ROGTOTO

ROGTOTO

rasa4d

rasa4d

rasa4d

rasa4d

bengkulutoto

iblbet

osototo

bnb69 login

tko69

rasa4d

toto slot

sontogel

sontogel

sontogel

sontogel

sontogel

singasaritoto

situs bandar bola

judi bola

sontogel

Batik9

toto slot

rasa4d

winsortoto

rasa4d

sontogel

rnb69

tko69 login

osototo

Maju bos

ROGTOTO

EDCTOTO

https://www.hexdigitalplanet.com/lead-generation/

https://stolafchurch.org/about/

iwantogel

toto slot

situs toto

batmantoto

batmantoto

kudahoki

arisantoto

KIENTOTO

KIENTOTO

rupiahbet

SAPITOTO

rusuntogel

tototogel

rusuntogel

tototogel

viking toto

vikingtoto

SITUS BISAJITU

rnb69

TITI4D

TITI4D

arisantoto

pentaslot

arisantoto

8KUDA4D

8KUDA4D

TITI4D

TITI4D

TITI4D

toto

amavi5d

amavi5d

ROGTOTO

ROGTOTO

slot thailand

amavi5d

bisajitu.com

tko69

tko69

tko69

https://singasari222.online/

tko69

babeltoto

SLOT 4D

ollo4d

ollo4d login

won91 login

won91

rusuntogel

rejekibet

login toto togel

toto togel

singasaritoto

POKERGALAXY

Maju bos

slot deposit 1000

padel tennis

livescore

apk slot

situs123

virus88

situs123

login toto togel

toto togel

toto

singasaritoto

singasaritoto

winsortoto

177winbet

cancertoto

cancertoto

cancertoto

cancertoto

cancertoto

cancertoto

cancertoto

slot gacor

bandar slot gacor

situs toto

ythtoto

ythtoto

ythtoto

ythtoto

rusuntogel

rusuntogel

singasaritoto

winsortoto

winsortoto

gampangtoto

Manjur55

SOSMEDTOTO

SOSMEDTOTO

slot gacor

bandar slot gacor

SLOT QRIS HIDUPJITU DEPOSIT DANA

winsortoto

winsortoto

winsortoto

winsortoto

bobatoto

ythtoto

slot gacor

slot online

rusuntogel

rusuntogel

rusuntogel

rusuntogel

rusuntogel

ythtoto

ythtoto

https://www.assignmenthelpshop.com/experts/

https://eurolec-instruments.com/contact/about-us

slot qris

slot gacor

slot online

rusuntogel

slot online

server thailand

SINGASARITOTO

hoki177

toto slot

online177

toto slot

toto slot

pandawa4d

177winbet

toto slot

pandawa177

BIROTOTO

https://linklist.bio/ollo4dgacorrr

toto slot

sabung ayam online

rusuntogel

slot online

server thailand

rusuntogel

rusuntogel

rusuntogel

ythtoto

ythtoto

slot838

vipdomino

Majubos

slot gacor hari ini

Situs Toto

Qris 5K

bobatoto

Badakslot

ythtoto

ythtoto

pelangiqq

oknum4d

rusuntogel login

daftar rusuntogel

rusuntogel login

rusuntogel link alternatif

login rusuntogel

daftar rusuntogel

login rusuntogel

daftar rusuntogel

login rusuntogel

daftar rusuntogel

login rusuntogel

daftar rusuntogel

login rusuntogel

situs rusuntogel

rusuntogel login

daftar rusuntogel

rusuntogel login

daftar rusuntogel

rusuntogel login

daftar rusuntogel

rusuntogel login

daftar rusuntogel

rusuntogel login

daftar rusuntogel

login ythtoto

login ythtoto

rasa4d

celo69

toto slot

situs toto

alternatif singasaritoto

singasaritoto

singasari toto

toto slot

toto slot

https://f2m.uneti.edu.vn/

toto macau

birototo

singasaritoto

singasaritoto

slot toto

pusat diamond

tata cara deposit via qris auto di tarik4d

bebtoto

kursi4d

LIVE DRAW

TOTO MACAU

LIVE TTM

LIVE DRAW KENTUCKY

LIVE DRAW POIPET

berlintoto

berlintoto

LIVE DRAW KENTUCKY

LIVE DRAW POIPET

kudahoki

kuda hoki

https://linkr.bio/osototo

cancertoto

slot gacor

slot gacor

situs toto

toto slot

situs toto

toto

situs toto

situs toto

kursi4d

https://id.kecamatanjambangan.org/

bandar toto

SAPITOTO

https://www.asoiafbuilder.com/about

Situs Slot 4D

live draw cambodia

toto slot

toto online

Situs toto

Slot Gacor

Slot88

Slot

TOPJITU

RejekiBet

rusuntogel

rusuntogel

rusuntogel

rusuntogel

slot gacor

mayapada4d

kursi4d

slot gacor

vikingtoto

https://www.salinecountyil.com/restaurants

situs toto

bengkulutoto

duniatoto

kartutoto

birototo link

birototo daftar

MAYAPADA4D

https://m.pizzagrovecityohio.com/

tko69

celo69

toto togel

toto slot

situs toto

toto slot

akuntoto

mega888

slot gacor hari ini

iitoto

winsortoto

HIDUPJITU

SITUS TOGEL ONLINE BISAJITU

situs toto

situs slot

tamanslot77

vipertoto

situs toto

nanastoto

Nagitabet

nagita slot

Situs gacor

slot gacor

amavi5d

COLOKTOTO

kingcobratoto

bandar togel

situs toto macau

login punktoto

login punktoto

login punktoto

login punktoto

situs toto

https://mayapadajackpot.online

https://un-iter8.org/

sulebet

sulebet

tartoto

tartoto

Remi 101

babeltoto

situs toto

ollo4d

Batik9 slot

Nagitabet

slot fat panda

Slot gacor 4d

slot gacor hari ini

punktoto

punktoto

punktoto

punktoto

posjp33

ythtoto

slot gacor

ythtoto

toto slot

SAPITOTO

batamtoto

BATMANTOTO

barcodetoto

barcodetoto

mega888

babeltoto

flokitoto

coloktoto

mega888

winsortoto

winsortoto

slot

tokeslot88

tokeslot88 login

flokitoto

cilik4d

COLOKTOTO

COLOKTOTO

COLOKTOTO

singasaritoto

mayapada4d

https://rsamp.online/

https://widyawacana.com/

https://indahjelita.co.id/

http://charancafe.onlinewebshop.net/

https://purwoproduction.co.id/

https://dev-lms-matagama.vapecorp.id/

https://gafatar.or.id/

Aretabet

situs toto slot 4d

mayapada4d

Vamos88

botgameind

Toto 4D

situs toto

slot demo

slot777

djarum88

rupiahbet

situs toto

situs toto

situs toto

toto slot

toto slot

toto slot

toto slot

amerikatoto

SINGASARITOTO

toto slot

slot777

Manjur55

Manjur55

vikingtoto

batamtoto

batamtoto

batamtoto

Remi 101

ilmubet

slot online

idrtoto

idrtoto login

togel online

xin77

xin77 login

xin77 slot

vikingtoto

rusuntogel

toto slot

rusuntogel

slot gacor

ythtoto

xin77

xin77 login

TH55

https://studiokado.co.id/uploads

sumseltoto

sumsel toto

LINK SITUS BISAJITU

coloktoto

coloktoto

birototo

coloktoto

coloktoto

vikingtoto

toto

Batik9

Slot Thailand

iwantogel

kanca4d

PGWIN99

Manjur55

idrtoto

singasaritoto

bobatoto

sesetoto

idrtoto

Toto Togel

Situs Togel Resmi

kanca4d

bandar toto

bandar toto

toto togel

toto slot

wikatogel

babeltoto

sumsel toto

sumseltoto

wikatogel

ythtoto

Batik9

agen toto

aretabet

SLOT QRIS

TOGEL HONGKONG

cancertoto

situs toto

flokitoto

gdtoto

gdtoto login

rusuntogel

rusuntogel

toto macau

slot online

tartoto

situs batik 9

langkah4d

tokeslot88

slot luar negeri

avia master slot

toto togel

babeltoto

slot luar negeri

langkah4d

tokeslot88

avia master slot

SINGASARITOTO

SINGASARITOTO

bengkulutoto

bengkulu toto

flokitoto

flokitoto

flokitoto

sumseltoto

sumsel toto

yypaus

toto303

toto slot

https://khoatcnh.uneti.edu.vn/

slot gacor

https://saikano-movie.com

singasaritoto

singasaritoto

SINGASARITOTO

togel macau

lazadatoto

mamatogel

cancertoto

slot deposit 5000

mamatogel

cancer toto

babeltoto

babeltoto

cancertoto

cancertoto

situs toto

cancer toto

batamtoto

batamtoto

batamtoto

slot gacor

bobatoto

cancer toto

singa8

slot avia master

cancertoto

cancer toto

babeltoto

babel toto

idrtoto

sumseltoto

sumsel toto

situs toto

toto slot

Toto 4D

sincan888

sincan888

babeltoto

babel toto

winsortoto

Royal88

Royal88

Slot

doyokjp

doyokjp login

spy77

spy77 login

spy77 slot

batamtoto

totalwla

total4d

ythtoto

yth toto

yypaus

situstbet

Situs toto

toto

BIROTOTO

Situs Toto

babeltoto

BIROTOTO

tartoto

tartoto

MAYAPADA4D togel

slot online

cancer toto

rusuntogel

rusuntogel

togel online

togel online

totalwla

total4d

vikingtoto

popotogel

popo togel

toto togel

ilmubet

toto togel

batamtoto

oyatoto

jayaslot

situs toto 4D

situs toto

toto togel

bandar togel

SAPITOTO

https://macau303.me

https://onelink.page/macau303/

oya toto

tele889

https://sekolahku.akbardwi.dev/

slot gacor

vamos88

singasaritoto

dbltoto

vikingtoto

rejekibet

REJEKITBET

DEWACINTA

slot gacor

MPO212

https://rsalisibrohmalisi.com/

https://rsamp.online/

https://edupavilion.com/

yymahjong

pgsoft

toto slot

situs toto

singasaritoto link

porn

bokep bocil

situs toto

toto togel

situs toto

BATMANTOTO

pelangiqq

situs pkv

toto

toto slot

Situs Toto

bebtoto

batmantoto

wika123

bebtoto

wika123

situs toto

situs toto

COLOKTOTO

UG212

BONAFIT88

slot

bola slot

situs slot Nexus

Situs Slot Gacor

BIROTOTO

COLOKTOTO

COLOKTOTO

COLOKTOTO

Prediksi Cambodia

rasa4d

rasa4d

rasa4d

bungtoto

vikingtoto

situs toto

Ari99

slot online

situs toto

babeltoto

slot qris

bandar toto macau

situs toto macau

situs toto

bayitoto

bayi toto

bandar toto macau

situs toto online

toto slot

ceria4d slot

https://ppid.desamangli.id/

slot gacor

situs slot deposit qris

slot online

SAPITOTO

nasa4d

slot deposit dana

https://via.vestnik.shakarim.kz/

jogja4d

jogja4d login

idrtoto

bungtoto

bungtoto

bungtoto

bungtoto

bungtoto

gampangtoto

gampangtoto

gampangtoto

gampangtoto

toto slot

total4d

yygacor

kancah4d

yygacor

total4d

SAPITOTO

gampangtoto

vikingtoto

สล็อตออนไลน์

xin77

xin77 login

xin77 slot

vikingtoto

yymahjong

yymahjong

cancertoto

cancer toto

Cancertoto

Cancer toto

Cancertoto

Bandar Totomacau

Cancer toto

Slot Toto

Cancer toto

Slot88

sulebet

toto

slot

hongtogel

hongtogel

navtoto

navtoto login

gerhanatoto

sakti77

https://muttrcbuilder.org

https://assetdata.land/

https://onelink.page/situs123/

sabung ayam online

sv388

spy77

spy77 slot

spy77 login

gdtoto

gdtoto login

gd toto

gdtoto slot

langkah4d

langkah 4d

slot gacor

COLOKTOTO

SAPITOTO

qqsuper99

slot gacor

paus123

paus123 login

yygacor

togel online

toto togel

toto macau

link slot gacor

situs toto

sosmedtoto

podomoro89

podomoro 89

kangtoto3

toto123

neng4d2

slot hoki

kudahoki

mahjong slot

gerhanatoto

Situs slot QRIS terpercaya

Slot deposit QRIS 5000

Slot QRIS tanpa potongan

mahjong ways 1

situs toto

SAPITOTO

iwantogel

nara69 login

HONGTOGEL

1bandar

asiabetking

bandartogel303

dewa303

hobimain

iasia88

macau303

qqpokeronline

situs123

ShellBypass

xin77 slot

bokep

bokep