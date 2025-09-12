Toronto Film Festival Coverage Cult Movies Festival Features Festival Reviews Indie Features

Toronto 2025 Review: OBSESSION Gleefully Transgresses Relationship Boundaries with Hellish Precision And Cringe

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada
Toronto 2025 Review: OBSESSION Gleefully Transgresses Relationship Boundaries with Hellish Precision And Cringe
Cute and apprehensive, but passively sweet Baron, whose friends call him Bear, has one last chance to avoid the Friend Zone with his co-worker Nikki.
 
Quietly, inelegantly, he lusts over her, while outwardly he can only simp in ways that generate self loathing. If any sign of masculinity exists in Bear, it is submerged by the pharmacological library of pills spilling out of in his medicine cabinet, with adverse effects on his confidence, and tragically, his cat.
 
The kitty’s demise by diazepam is a sign and a warning that the film is not going to be as meek as its protagonist. You have been warned. It gets worse.  

Bear’s post-high school friend circle, two girls and two boys consisting of Ian and Sarah, along with Nikki, spend their days only half-working at a musical instrument shop. They bar hop at night. Bear is, naturally, the designated driver.
 
The exact moment depicted here is one of those very few lazy, luxury pauses in life; a way-station before getting serious, in career, education or relationship. His pal Ian half-heartedly tosses a few pick-up artist techniques Bear’s way before a “not a double date” post-work trivia night hang at their local.
 
Instead, Bear tries to do something genuinely nice for Nikki: buying her a gift which accidentally sets in motion a darker shortcut he did not even know he wanted, but one that grants his wish. As with any Monkey’s Paw, in this incarnation the charmingly kitsch “One Wish Willow” -- the retro-packaging plays a catchy little tune when opened as if to offset all the warnings printed on the back -- this gift will make his life, and his relationships, much, much worse.  

Obsession is as much a horror-comedy as it is a stress-induced anxiety attack. This Twilight-Zone inversion of Romeo & Juliet might have inadvertently pioneered a new genre form: the Unromantic Comedy. It's a cringeworthy and terrifying look at asymmetrical relationships, how that desperate kind of puppy love manifests itself in awkward abasement, and self-destruction. It's also about how unrestrained neediness generates disgust in the other party, and triggers a flight reflex that the modern social contract denies any kind of grace or relief.
 
There is a reason why people ghost one another on dating apps. The movie is a masterclass in casually weaponized manipulation in ways that young people are only just discovering is both possible and believe is necessary to get what they want. Be careful what you wish for.   

First-time director Curry Barker demonstrates a real knack for using tried-and-true genre tropes in fresh ways: The exotic curious shop with the magical artefacts designed to fuck up a boring suburbanite's week, that familiar scene where the lead pours his heart out directly to the camera that ends up being a only practice run when the camera is turned around, the deeply unhelpful technical support call, the stalker’s church-like shrine as climatic show-down location, the Cassandra-like hero desparately trying to be understood before it is too late.
 
He also has a gift for a good set-piece, the deceptive set-up, the choreography of a scene, and the payoff that is both surprising and inevitable. A crucial early moment where Bear makes his move from the driver's seat of his car while Nikki heads into her house is a minor formalist delight, as it plays in drawn out circles. Even better is when a similar uncomfortable seduction is echoed later to disastrous and gory effect.  

Michael Johnston, as Baron, has a deeply expressive face, falling somewhere between a young Billy Crudup and Robert Pattinson. It is surprising that the has worked mainly as a voice actor up until this point, given how much information he can convey in a quiet close-up. Over the course of the film, he runs the emotional gamut from wallflower to recalcitrant man of action to anxious regret to martyr.

Meanwhile, Inde Navarrette, as Nikki, has an even more tumultuous series of modes. As the indifferent romantic interest, she evolves into a needy co-dependent monster; her form is both clingy and stifling, or across the room hidden in shadow. Her cadence, body language, and facial expressions shift in an flash, is the pulley system that keeps the move in motion.
 
The precise timing of such things are crucial to making the story work, as it true for any magic trick, horror film, or comedy. Obsession is all three, and more than the sum it its parts, mainly due to how real and convincing the character emotional beats are juxtaposed against the batshit farce of the whole situation. Barker does not let his actors or his audience off the hook once the nightmare situationship is set in motion, and revels in the ripple-like repercussions.
 
Along with Together and Companion, it has been a banner year for ‘toxic relationship horror.’ Hell, it has been a banner year for the whole genre in general. Obsession has got game, it brings something to the table, and can easily hold its own with the best of them. I think Rod Serling would have loved this one; so might have Shakespeare.
 
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Andy RichterApothecaryCatsCooper TomlinsonCurry BarkerInde NavarretteMegan LawlessMichael JohnstonMidnight MadnessObsessionRelationshipTIFFToxic RelationshipWish

Stream Obsession 2025

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2025 ScreenAnarchy LLC.

link slot gacor

slot gacor

slot gacor maxwin

slot deposit 10k

slot depo 10k

slot dana

semarhoki

semarhoki

SAPITOTO

situs toto

slot gacor

singasaritoto login

https://singasaritoto.me/

slot gacor

situs toto

babeltoto

toto online

situs toto

sulebet

ROGTOTO

bnb69

celo69

tko69

vikingtoto

viking toto

bandar toto

COLOKTOTO

alexistogel

situs toto

situs toto

slot gacor

situs toto

cancertoto

link gacor

situs slot gacor

slot gacor

toto slot

situs toto

bengkulutoto

bengkulutoto

ROGTOTO

ollo4d

ollo4d login

ROGTOTO

polototo

qqtoto

TOKTOK77

TOKTOK77

TOKTOK77

mayapada4d

ROGTOTO

slot 1000

Driver Ojol Syok Rp 289 Juta Mendarat di Saldo GoPay, Efek Scatter Beruntun Sweet Bonanza di tarik4d.

Mahasiswa Nangis Haru Saldo DANA Tembus Rp 199 Juta, Kena Maxwin Sweet Bonanza Tadi Malam di tarik4d.

Karyawan Pabrik Gemetar Rp 412 Juta Cair ke Rekening BRI, Habis Dapat Free Spin Gratis Sweet Bonanza di tarik4d.

Ibu Rumah Tangga Histeris Cek OVO Masuk Rp 350 Juta, Gara-gara Jackpot Sensational Sweet Bonanza di tarik4d.

Satpam Komplek Gak Nyangka Rp 245 Juta Masuk LinkAja, Modal Receh Main Sweet Bonanza di tarik4d.

Penjual Bakso Melongo Rp 305 Juta Langsung Cair, Hasil Perkalian Besar Sweet Bonanza Platform tarik4d.

Guru Honorer Kaget Bukan Main, Rp 180 Juta Penuhi Saldo DANA Setelah Free Spin Beruntun Sweet Bonanza di tarik4d.

Barista Kopi Gak Tidur Semalaman, Cair Rp 290 Juta ke GoPay Gara-gara Sweet Bonanza Pecah di tarik4d.

Modal Iseng, Petani Muda Syok Lihat Rp 380 Juta di Rekening, Ternyata Menang Besar Sweet Bonanza di tarik4d.

Admin Olshop Histeris Rp 222 Juta Masuk OVO, Berkat Free Spin 15x Sweet Bonanza di Platform tarik4d.

toto togel

toto slot

toto slot

BISAJITU

ROGTOTO

ROGTOTO

rasa4d

rasa4d

rasa4d

rasa4d

bengkulutoto

iblbet

osototo

bnb69 login

tko69

rasa4d

toto slot

sontogel

sontogel

sontogel

sontogel

sontogel

singasaritoto

situs bandar bola

judi bola

sontogel

Batik9

toto slot

rasa4d

winsortoto

rasa4d

sontogel

rnb69

tko69 login

osototo

Maju bos

ROGTOTO

EDCTOTO

https://www.hexdigitalplanet.com/lead-generation/

https://stolafchurch.org/about/

iwantogel

toto slot

situs toto

batmantoto

batmantoto

kudahoki

arisantoto

KIENTOTO

KIENTOTO

rupiahbet

SAPITOTO

rusuntogel

tototogel

rusuntogel

tototogel

viking toto

vikingtoto

SITUS BISAJITU

rnb69

TITI4D

TITI4D

arisantoto

pentaslot

arisantoto

8KUDA4D

8KUDA4D

TITI4D

TITI4D

TITI4D

toto

amavi5d

amavi5d

ROGTOTO

ROGTOTO

slot thailand

amavi5d

bisajitu.com

tko69

tko69

tko69

https://singasari222.online/

tko69

babeltoto

SLOT 4D

ollo4d

ollo4d login

won91 login

won91

rusuntogel

rejekibet

login toto togel

toto togel

singasaritoto

POKERGALAXY

Maju bos

slot deposit 1000

padel tennis

livescore

apk slot

situs123

virus88

situs123

login toto togel

toto togel

toto

singasaritoto

singasaritoto

winsortoto

177winbet

cancertoto

cancertoto

cancertoto

cancertoto

cancertoto

cancertoto

cancertoto

slot gacor

bandar slot gacor

situs toto

ythtoto

ythtoto

ythtoto

ythtoto

rusuntogel

rusuntogel

singasaritoto

winsortoto

winsortoto

gampangtoto

Manjur55

SOSMEDTOTO

SOSMEDTOTO

slot gacor

bandar slot gacor

SLOT QRIS HIDUPJITU DEPOSIT DANA

winsortoto

winsortoto

winsortoto

winsortoto

bobatoto

ythtoto

slot gacor

slot online

rusuntogel

rusuntogel

rusuntogel

rusuntogel

rusuntogel

ythtoto

ythtoto

https://www.assignmenthelpshop.com/experts/

https://eurolec-instruments.com/contact/about-us

slot qris

slot gacor

slot online

rusuntogel

slot online

server thailand

SINGASARITOTO

hoki177

toto slot

online177

toto slot

toto slot

pandawa4d

177winbet

toto slot

pandawa177

BIROTOTO

https://linklist.bio/ollo4dgacorrr

toto slot

sabung ayam online

rusuntogel

slot online

server thailand

rusuntogel

rusuntogel

rusuntogel

ythtoto

ythtoto

slot838

vipdomino

Majubos

slot gacor hari ini

Situs Toto

Qris 5K

bobatoto

Badakslot

ythtoto

ythtoto

pelangiqq

oknum4d

rusuntogel login

daftar rusuntogel

rusuntogel login

rusuntogel link alternatif

login rusuntogel

daftar rusuntogel

login rusuntogel

daftar rusuntogel

login rusuntogel

daftar rusuntogel

login rusuntogel

daftar rusuntogel

login rusuntogel

situs rusuntogel

rusuntogel login

daftar rusuntogel

rusuntogel login

daftar rusuntogel

rusuntogel login

daftar rusuntogel

rusuntogel login

daftar rusuntogel

rusuntogel login

daftar rusuntogel

login ythtoto

login ythtoto

rasa4d

celo69

toto slot

situs toto

alternatif singasaritoto

singasaritoto

singasari toto

toto slot

toto slot

https://f2m.uneti.edu.vn/

toto macau

birototo

singasaritoto

singasaritoto

slot toto

pusat diamond

tata cara deposit via qris auto di tarik4d

bebtoto

kursi4d

LIVE DRAW

TOTO MACAU

LIVE TTM

LIVE DRAW KENTUCKY

LIVE DRAW POIPET

berlintoto

berlintoto

LIVE DRAW KENTUCKY

LIVE DRAW POIPET

kudahoki

kuda hoki

https://linkr.bio/osototo

cancertoto

slot gacor

slot gacor

situs toto

toto slot

situs toto

toto

situs toto

situs toto

kursi4d

https://id.kecamatanjambangan.org/

bandar toto

SAPITOTO

https://www.asoiafbuilder.com/about

Situs Slot 4D

live draw cambodia

toto slot

toto online

Situs toto

Slot Gacor

Slot88

Slot

TOPJITU

RejekiBet

rusuntogel

rusuntogel

rusuntogel

rusuntogel

slot gacor

mayapada4d

kursi4d

slot gacor

vikingtoto

https://www.salinecountyil.com/restaurants

situs toto

bengkulutoto

duniatoto

kartutoto

birototo link

birototo daftar

MAYAPADA4D

https://m.pizzagrovecityohio.com/

tko69

celo69

toto togel

toto slot

situs toto

toto slot

akuntoto

mega888

slot gacor hari ini

iitoto

winsortoto

HIDUPJITU

SITUS TOGEL ONLINE BISAJITU

situs toto

situs slot

tamanslot77

vipertoto

situs toto

nanastoto

Nagitabet

nagita slot

Situs gacor

slot gacor

amavi5d

COLOKTOTO

kingcobratoto

bandar togel

situs toto macau

login punktoto

login punktoto

login punktoto

login punktoto

situs toto

https://mayapadajackpot.online

https://un-iter8.org/

sulebet

sulebet

tartoto

tartoto

Remi 101

babeltoto

situs toto

ollo4d

Batik9 slot

Nagitabet

slot fat panda

Slot gacor 4d

slot gacor hari ini

punktoto

punktoto

punktoto

punktoto

posjp33

ythtoto

slot gacor

ythtoto

toto slot

SAPITOTO

batamtoto

BATMANTOTO

barcodetoto

barcodetoto

mega888

babeltoto

flokitoto

coloktoto

mega888

winsortoto

winsortoto

slot

tokeslot88

tokeslot88 login

flokitoto

cilik4d

COLOKTOTO

COLOKTOTO

COLOKTOTO

singasaritoto

mayapada4d

https://rsamp.online/

https://widyawacana.com/

https://indahjelita.co.id/

http://charancafe.onlinewebshop.net/

https://purwoproduction.co.id/

https://dev-lms-matagama.vapecorp.id/

https://gafatar.or.id/

Aretabet

situs toto slot 4d

mayapada4d

Vamos88

botgameind

Toto 4D

situs toto

slot demo

slot777

djarum88

rupiahbet

situs toto

situs toto

situs toto

toto slot

toto slot

toto slot

toto slot

amerikatoto

SINGASARITOTO

toto slot

slot777

Manjur55

Manjur55

vikingtoto

batamtoto

batamtoto

batamtoto

Remi 101

ilmubet

slot online

idrtoto

idrtoto login

togel online

xin77

xin77 login

xin77 slot

vikingtoto

rusuntogel

toto slot

rusuntogel

slot gacor

ythtoto

xin77

xin77 login

TH55

https://studiokado.co.id/uploads

sumseltoto

sumsel toto

LINK SITUS BISAJITU

coloktoto

coloktoto

birototo

coloktoto

coloktoto

vikingtoto

toto

Batik9

Slot Thailand

iwantogel

kanca4d

PGWIN99

Manjur55

idrtoto

singasaritoto

bobatoto

sesetoto

idrtoto

Toto Togel

Situs Togel Resmi

kanca4d

bandar toto

bandar toto

toto togel

toto slot

wikatogel

babeltoto

sumsel toto

sumseltoto

wikatogel

ythtoto

Batik9

agen toto

aretabet

SLOT QRIS

TOGEL HONGKONG

cancertoto

situs toto

flokitoto

gdtoto

gdtoto login

rusuntogel

rusuntogel

toto macau

slot online

tartoto

situs batik 9

langkah4d

tokeslot88

slot luar negeri

avia master slot

toto togel

babeltoto

slot luar negeri

langkah4d

tokeslot88

avia master slot

SINGASARITOTO

SINGASARITOTO

bengkulutoto

bengkulu toto

flokitoto

flokitoto

flokitoto

sumseltoto

sumsel toto

yypaus

toto303

toto slot

https://khoatcnh.uneti.edu.vn/

slot gacor

https://saikano-movie.com

singasaritoto

singasaritoto

SINGASARITOTO

togel macau

lazadatoto

mamatogel

cancertoto

slot deposit 5000

mamatogel

cancer toto

babeltoto

babeltoto

cancertoto

cancertoto

situs toto

cancer toto

batamtoto

batamtoto

batamtoto

slot gacor

bobatoto

cancer toto

singa8

slot avia master

cancertoto

cancer toto

babeltoto

babel toto

idrtoto

sumseltoto

sumsel toto

situs toto

toto slot

Toto 4D

sincan888

sincan888

babeltoto

babel toto

winsortoto

Royal88

Royal88

Slot

doyokjp

doyokjp login

spy77

spy77 login

spy77 slot

batamtoto

totalwla

total4d

ythtoto

yth toto

yypaus

situstbet

Situs toto

toto

BIROTOTO

Situs Toto

babeltoto

BIROTOTO

tartoto

tartoto

MAYAPADA4D togel

slot online

cancer toto

rusuntogel

rusuntogel

togel online

togel online

totalwla

total4d

vikingtoto

popotogel

popo togel

toto togel

ilmubet

toto togel

batamtoto

oyatoto

jayaslot

situs toto 4D

situs toto

toto togel

bandar togel

SAPITOTO

https://macau303.me

https://onelink.page/macau303/

oya toto

tele889

https://sekolahku.akbardwi.dev/

slot gacor

vamos88

singasaritoto

dbltoto

vikingtoto

rejekibet

REJEKITBET

DEWACINTA

slot gacor

MPO212

https://rsalisibrohmalisi.com/

https://rsamp.online/

https://edupavilion.com/

yymahjong

pgsoft

toto slot

situs toto

singasaritoto link

porn

bokep bocil

situs toto

toto togel

situs toto

BATMANTOTO

pelangiqq

situs pkv

toto

toto slot

Situs Toto

bebtoto

batmantoto

wika123

bebtoto

wika123

situs toto

situs toto

COLOKTOTO

UG212

BONAFIT88

slot

bola slot

situs slot Nexus

Situs Slot Gacor

BIROTOTO

COLOKTOTO

COLOKTOTO

COLOKTOTO

Prediksi Cambodia

rasa4d

rasa4d

rasa4d

bungtoto

vikingtoto

situs toto

Ari99

slot online

situs toto

babeltoto

slot qris

bandar toto macau

situs toto macau

situs toto

bayitoto

bayi toto

bandar toto macau

situs toto online

toto slot

ceria4d slot

https://ppid.desamangli.id/

slot gacor

situs slot deposit qris

slot online

SAPITOTO

nasa4d

slot deposit dana

https://via.vestnik.shakarim.kz/

jogja4d

jogja4d login

idrtoto

bungtoto

bungtoto

bungtoto

bungtoto

bungtoto

gampangtoto

gampangtoto

gampangtoto

gampangtoto

toto slot

total4d

yygacor

kancah4d

yygacor

total4d

SAPITOTO

gampangtoto

vikingtoto

สล็อตออนไลน์

xin77

xin77 login

xin77 slot

vikingtoto

yymahjong

yymahjong

cancertoto

cancer toto

Cancertoto

Cancer toto

Cancertoto

Bandar Totomacau

Cancer toto

Slot Toto

Cancer toto

Slot88

sulebet

toto

slot

hongtogel

hongtogel

navtoto

navtoto login

gerhanatoto

sakti77

https://muttrcbuilder.org

https://assetdata.land/

https://onelink.page/situs123/

sabung ayam online

sv388

spy77

spy77 slot

spy77 login

gdtoto

gdtoto login

gd toto

gdtoto slot

langkah4d

langkah 4d

slot gacor

COLOKTOTO

SAPITOTO

qqsuper99

slot gacor

paus123

paus123 login

yygacor

togel online

toto togel

toto macau

link slot gacor

situs toto

sosmedtoto

podomoro89

podomoro 89

kangtoto3

toto123

neng4d2

slot hoki

kudahoki

mahjong slot

gerhanatoto

Situs slot QRIS terpercaya

Slot deposit QRIS 5000

Slot QRIS tanpa potongan

mahjong ways 1

situs toto

SAPITOTO

iwantogel

nara69 login

HONGTOGEL

1bandar

asiabetking

bandartogel303

dewa303

hobimain

iasia88

macau303

qqpokeronline

situs123

ShellBypass

xin77 slot

bokep

bokep