Friday One Sheet: COPPER

This highly unusual poster instantly communicates that it is for a highly unusual film.

Completely at odds with the look of the film (which is dust and tan) or the title of the film, Copper, the washed out blue looks both like plastic filmed covering a window frame, as well as the gap between film frames. Even the credit block looks like the 'soundtrack' lines on the edge of film - all that is missing are the sprockets.



Nicolás Pereda's is far from the damp, emulsion-ish look that this poster offers; it is more an ultra-dry comedy. Perhpas this is part of the joke here. The only clue, if you look closely, is the lead actor, Lázaro Gabino Rodríguez biting his toe-nails, as well as chilling out with an oxygen mask. Yes, that that makes the image at the bottom of this poster superimposed, you know, like film.