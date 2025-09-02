HONEY BUNCH: Shudder Buys Rights For Gothic Psychological Thriller

Honey Bunch, the new psychological gothic thriller from filmmaking duo Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli. Variety is reporting that Shudder has bought some territorial rights for, the new psychological gothic thriller from filmmaking duo Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli.

Ammendment: We have updated the article with the full press release from Shudder along with a small batch of stills they sent our way.

Diana wakes from a coma with fragmented memories. She and her husband seek experimental treatments at a remote facility. As the procedures intensify, their marriage is put to the test and Diana begins to question her husband’s true motives.

The Canadian thriller is set to have its North American premiere at TIFF. It had its world premiere at Berlin earlier in the year and will have its U.S. premiere at Fanastic Fest laster this month.

Shudder purchased the rights for the U.S., Australia and New Zealand. There is no mention of Canada or UK/IRE in the article. Screen Anarchy's o/o XYZ Films financed the film in conjunction with IPR.VC and is handling worldwide licensing outside of Canada.