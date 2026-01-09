SXSW Coverage Weird Reviews Hollywood Videos All Features Comedies

Friday One Sheet: REMNANTS

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada
Friday One Sheet: REMNANTS

This is the third time we have featured design house The Robot Eye in this column. Here, for Michael Catenacci's 23-minute short film around ranchers and environmental devastation, Remnants, we have the incongruent image of the noble cowboy in the foggy aftermath of, as the tagline says, "A Legacy Under Fire."  

Somewhat reminiscent of the dignity of labour and tragedy in last year's Train Dreams (which also featured a devestating forest fire) the trees here weep in concert with the bowed head of the horse, while the man goes about his business, stoically 

Hand drawn in earth tones with a high level of grain and mist, this is poster is not telegraphing any level of romanticism, or heroism. Merely getting on with it, and doing what needs to be done in the face of an unknown future. Welcome to 2026, folks. 

Remnants--FridayOneSheet.jpg

Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Friday One SheetKey ArtMichael CatenacciPosterRancherRemnantsShort FilmThe Robot EyeWildfires

Stream Remnants

More about Friday One Sheet

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2026 ScreenAnarchy LLC.