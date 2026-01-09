Friday One Sheet: REMNANTS

This is the third time we have featured design house The Robot Eye in this column. Here, for Michael Catenacci's 23-minute short film around ranchers and environmental devastation, Remnants, we have the incongruent image of the noble cowboy in the foggy aftermath of, as the tagline says, "A Legacy Under Fire."



Somewhat reminiscent of the dignity of labour and tragedy in last year's Train Dreams (which also featured a devestating forest fire) the trees here weep in concert with the bowed head of the horse, while the man goes about his business, stoically



Hand drawn in earth tones with a high level of grain and mist, this is poster is not telegraphing any level of romanticism, or heroism. Merely getting on with it, and doing what needs to be done in the face of an unknown future. Welcome to 2026, folks.