MILE END KICKS: Stars Barbie Ferreira, Devon Bostick Feature in New Still From Chandler Levack's Rom-Com

When we release our curtain raiser for this year's TIFF I'm almost positive that Chandler Levack's second feature film, Mile End Kicks, will be amongst our team's most anticipated films this year. Because of that, and our o/o XYZ Films serving as part of the film's production, I feel obliged to share this new still from the Canadian Rom-Com.

Inspired by Chandler Levack’s own life experiences, the film stars an ensemble cast including Barbie Ferreira, Devon Bostick, Stanley Simons, and Juliette Gariépy. Set against the backdrop of the city’s iconic indie music scene, MILE END KICKS explores what it means to be a young woman navigating identity, ambition, and relationships in the entertainment world.

