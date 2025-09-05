Friday One Sheet: UNDER THE SAME SUN

A round hug of a one sheet, for Ulises Porra's historical drama, Under The Same Sun uses the title and credit block, above the line and below the line, to form a circle around its multi-racial trio. A young Spanish heir, a Chinese weaver, and a Haitian deserter struggle to find their place in 19th century Caribbean colonialism.



The forest is on fire, at least on the periphery. The skyline is both grainy and cloudy. And yet, the image is one of hope and togetherness. Even the grass is leaning in to embrace humanity here. The poster was designed by Spanish artist Pau Masaló, and subtly highlights the skin tones of the characters by having the three characters in different angle profiles, and circled by the typesetting.

