Ard's Dozen Of Musings About 2025

Editor, Europe; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Every January I give an overview of what the previous year meant for me, film-wise, and because I cannot cull to ten properly I have always settled on twelve items.

There's something special this year about my dozen of musings though: it's the twelfth time I'm doing these. I now have a dozen dozen! I mean, check this out, here are the previous ones: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014. Believe it or not, I'm now up to a gross of musings...

Anyway, how was 2025? There were plenty of good films, some great even, but nothing which blew me away, a super-influential-classic-for-the-ages, so to speak. Still, the horror front had a few very nice additions this year... and there were other developments.

So click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through all bullets, and I hope you have fun with at least some of them!

Avatar With a Vengeance

James Cameron is my favorite director, and any new film by him is a source of joy for me. Let's just say that our senses of film-logic and interests overlap to an uncanny level. Plot holes he allows, I'll allow. What he considers awesome, I consider awesome. Not because it's James Cameron, but because we apparently think a bit alike. I don't have this "innate connect" with anyone else.

Every time I do see a new film by him, I'm floored by the spectacle but always come away a bit disappointed, storywise or casting-wise. Funny thing though: on repeat viewings, when I know what's coming, the disappointment is gone, it only happens once. The awesomeness? That stays, and grows stronger the more details I discover.

Because of this, I place a lot of trust in James Cameron. I would have been very surprised if Avatar: Fire and Ash would have hit me as bad as it did most critics. Still, the general panning was so severe that I entered the cinema with trepidation. I need not have worried though: the magical connect was still there. For me, it works. I prefer it over the second film. I saw it twice in a 3D IMAX, the second time with my whole family, and everyone liked it a lot. Haters, feel free to hate. But I am happy this film is as successful as it is, because while I would love James Cameron to do something else entirely, I don't mind a part 4 and 5.

