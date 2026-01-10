Ard's Dozen Of Musings About 2025

Avatar With a Vengeance

James Cameron is my favorite director, and any new film by him is a source of joy for me. Let's just say that our senses of film-logic and interests overlap to an uncanny level. Plot holes he allows, I'll allow. What he considers awesome, I consider awesome. Not because it's James Cameron, but because we apparently think a bit alike. I don't have this "innate connect" with anyone else.

Every time I do see a new film by him, I'm floored by the spectacle but always come away a bit disappointed, storywise or casting-wise. Funny thing though: on repeat viewings, when I know what's coming, the disappointment is gone, it only happens once. The awesomeness? That stays, and grows stronger the more details I discover.

Because of this, I place a lot of trust in James Cameron. I would have been very surprised if Avatar: Fire and Ash would have hit me as bad as it did most critics. Still, the general panning was so severe that I entered the cinema with trepidation. I need not have worried though: the magical connect was still there. For me, it works. I prefer it over the second film. I saw it twice in a 3D IMAX, the second time with my whole family, and everyone liked it a lot. Haters, feel free to hate. But I am happy this film is as successful as it is, because while I would love James Cameron to do something else entirely, I don't mind a part 4 and 5.