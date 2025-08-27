THE FURIOUS Clip: Our First Look, Featuring Miao Xie And a Bruising Brian Le

It features former child actor Miao Xie, chasing down a truck driven by human traffickers after they loaded up a kid into it. Brian Le rides in the back and takes exception to Xie stopping their escape vehicle. Blows and throws follow.

The film follows skilled martial artist Wang Wei, whose daughter Rainy is abducted by a child trafficking ring. Wang Wei sets out on a rampage, confronting both the corrupt police and the criminals.

Determined to rescue his kidnapped daughter, he encounters Navin, a journalist tirelessly trying to solve his wife’s recent disappearance. Together, the two unleash their formidable combat skills, fighting their way through determined opponents and dangerous obstacles to unravel crucial clues.