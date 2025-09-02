Locarno Coverage Fantasy Movies Weird News Hollywood Reviews All News

Toronto 2025 Curtain Raiser: The Festival Of Festivals Turns 50

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada

TIFF50-2025Header860.jpgScreenAnarchy, in a way, was birthed at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) over 20 years ago. 

At a time when movies were still shown on 35mm film, tickets were printed on paper, and Todd Brown asked a few movie nerds in his inner circle to start writing online about experimental filmmakers and global genre spaces that were emerging on the festival circuit: Kim Ki-Duk, Shinya Tsukamoto, Bong Joon-ho, Lynne Ramsay, Gaspar Noe, Johnnie To, Claire Denis, Olivier Assayas, Takashi Miike, Edgar Wright, Thomas Anders-Jensen, and Christopher Boe, among others.

Both TIFF and ScreenAnarchy have evolved and grown (and undergone a re-branding) over those many years, we still keep coming back for the strange, new, and wilder side of things that the Festival of Festivals has to offer.

A few of us will be on the ground in Toronto and covering the highlights, so look for a lot of reviews (and maybe the occasional interview) over the next two weeks, but for now, here are what we have curated from Midnight Madness to Wavelengths to Platform, and beyond in the festival's programmes. This is just a fraction of what is playing at this years festival. Unlike most outlets who cover the festival, ScreenAnarchy tends to highlight the most interesting of the 'weird' stuff, and the weirdest of the 'normal' stuff. We also like the Canadian stuff.

Shelagh Rowan-Legg, Barbara Goslawski and Martin Kudlac contributed to this story.

Train Dreams Logging is one of the world's most dangerous jobs. It is probably safe to say, it was worse at the beginning of the 20th century as the USA created one of the most elaborate and remote railroad networks at speed.

I am here for the cinematography as much as the storytelling in Clint Bently’s Train Dreams, which features Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones (coming off her wonderful turn in last year’s spectacular The Brutalist and William H. Macy, in a frontier character study set during a time where everything in the was changing through engineering and technology. This one is giving off Days of Heaven vibes. -Kurt

