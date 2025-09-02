Toronto 2025 Curtain Raiser: The Festival Of Festivals Turns 50

The Furious I have it on good authority that Kenji Tanigaki’s action flick The Furious is going to blow the roof off the place when it premieres in the Midnight Madness program.

Whose authority? Why, my own. What?

During last year’s festival, I was invited by the film’s executive producers to be a ringer during their sales showcase. Come in, act enthusiastic about what you’re seeing, and hopefully, the distributors in the house during the showcase will pick up on your energy.

Folks, I did not have to do much.

Everyone at the sales showcase was hooting and hollering at what we saw on screen that day. The three action sequences we were shown were some good old-fashioned rumbles in tight and open spaces, on the ground and in the air. This is what happens when you get a stunt veteran like Tanigaki behind the camera.

Add to the mix action stars and fan favourites like Joe Taslim and Yayan Ruhian from Midnight Madness alumni, The Raid, with the rising star Brian Le and child actor turned action threat, Miao Xie, the fighting talent in this film is off the charts. The Furious will be a legit old-school action spectacle that fans of the Golden Age of HK cinema will lose their shit over. -Mack