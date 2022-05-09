AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER Teaser
It first screened in cinemas at the beginning of the weekend. Then we caught wind of it last night from 'somewhere else'. And here it is now, all official like, for your viewing pleasure. Here is the first teaser for Avatar: The Way of Water, the first sequel to James Cameron's landmark sci-fi action film.
Really, it's what you should expect from Cameron now. High end production value. Technology at the top of its game. Gorgeous visuals, one after the other. Just a hint of action, but come on, it's Cameron. We are sure he's put just as much pressure on himself to follow up his first film as we have expectations.
Find the teaser below.
The teaser trailer and stills for 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which first debuted in theatres on May 6, is available now. James Cameron’s first follow-up to his “Avatar,” the highest-grossing film of all time, will open in theatres on December 16.Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet.To whet audiences’ appetites, the studio will re-release “Avatar” in theatres on September 23.
