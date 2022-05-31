Pretty Packaging: The SHAWSCOPE VOLUME 1 Boxset Kicks Shins
Ah, Shaw Brothers... In the 1970s, 80s and 90s the company was a veritable fount of genre films. From martial arts to creature features to crazy horror to sexy exploitation, the studio from China delivered, and in the hundreds of released films during that time, there was everything, from trash to gems.
Distributor Arrow released a boxset of Shaw Brothers films a few months back, and tantalizingly called it Shaw Scope: Volume One, thereby promising several others will follow. This set contains twelve films from the 1970s, many of which are martial arts classics (King Kong clone Mighty Peking Man is added as a bit of a stand-out...). The box also contains a pretty nifty book, and two soundtrack CDs.
On top of that the release also looks mighty pretty, so here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.
Distributor Arrow released a boxset of Shaw Brothers films a few months back, and tantalizingly called it Shaw Scope: Volume One, thereby promising several others will follow. This set contains twelve films from the 1970s, many of which are martial arts classics (King Kong clone Mighty Peking Man is added as a bit of a stand-out...). The box also contains a pretty nifty book, and two soundtrack CDs.
On top of that the release also looks mighty pretty, so here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.