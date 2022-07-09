Neuchâtel Fantastic Coverage Indie Features Hollywood Interviews Dramas Top 10 Lists

Neuchâtel 2022: Original Films Sweep Awards, Record Attendance Reported

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)

The 2022 edition of the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival draws to a close tonight with the awarding of jury prizes and the report of record attendance at Switzerland's premiere genre film event.

Per the official release: "For the first time in history, the symbolic threshold of 50,000 festivalgoers was reached (2021: 35,000), including 30,000 cinema tickets. This edition's prize list prominently features unique contemporary visions of fantasy cinema.

"The international jury granted the H.R. Giger Narcisse Award for best feature film to Summer Scars (Nos Cérémonies) (CHF 10,000 awarded by the City of Neuchâtel), the striking first feature film from French filmmaker Simon Rieth." Joyce Carol Oates, President of the International Jury, says: "Brilliant and audacious in conception, beautifully directed and performed, Nos Cérémonies is a startlingly original exploration of an intimate bond between brothers that resists translation into terms other than its own."

"The Imaging The Future Award for best production design was given to the oneiric drama Blaze (CHF 5,000, awarded by the CSEM, Centre Suisse d'Électronique et de Microtechnique) from Australian director Del Kathryn Barton."

Some 160 screenings were held over the nine days of the festival. Audience awards went to Freaks Out and Demigod: The Legend Begins; you can find reviews to both linked below. Plans are already under way for next year's festival, which will be held from June 30 to July 8, 2023.

Although we were not able to attend in person this year, I'm grateful that the festival granted us the privilege of remote coverage, enabling us to review six films, which are detailed in the gallery below. We also showcased screenings for each day, gathering information about key films, which we've summed up in the gallery below. (Here's a link to all our coverage.) In addition, a full list of prizes is included, which features a photo from the event. Click through and enjoy!

PRIZE LIST H. R. GIGER “NARCISSE” AWARD FOR BEST FEATURE FILM (INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION) CHF 10,000 granted by the City of Neuchâtel SUMMER SCARS (NOS CÉRÉMONIES), Simon Rieth, France
World Sales: Wild Bunch International

Honourable mention: BLAZE, Del Kathryn Barton, Australia
World Sales : Mk2 Films

IMAGING THE FUTURE AWARD FOR BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION) CHF 5,000 granted by the CSEM (Centre Suisse d’Electronique et de Microtechnique) BLAZE, Del Kathryn Barton, Australia World Sales : Mk2 Films

Awarded by the international jury: Joyce Carol Oates (author, US), Mariana Enriquez (author, AR), Prano Bailey-Bond (director, UK), Robin Coudert (ROB) (musician & composer, FR), Martika Ramirez Escobar, (director, PH)

INTERNATIONAL CRITICS NIFFF AWARD
Honorary
ASHKAL, Youssef Chebbi, France, Qatar, Tunisia
World Sales : The Party Film Sales

Awarded by the International Critics jury: Gérard Delorme (Journalist Chaos, FR), Judith Beauvallet (Journalist Demoiselles d’Horreur, FR), Nicolas Martin (Journalist France Culture, FR)

DENIS-DE-ROUGEMONT YOUTH AWARD (INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION) Hamilton watch HYPOCHONDRIAC, Addison Heimann, United States
World sales : Reel Suspects

Awarded by the Denis-de-Rougemont High School jury

RTS AUDIENCE AWARD (INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION)
Broadcasting rights FREAKS OUT, Gabriele Mainetti, Italy, Belgium
World Sales : Rai Com, True Colors Awarded by the audience

AUDIENCE AWARD FOR BEST ASIAN FILM (ASIAN COMPETITION) Honorary DEMIGOD: THE LEGEND BEGINS, Chris Huang Wen-chang, Taiwan World sales : Pili International Multimedia Co., Ltd.
Awarded by the audience

SILVER MÉLIÈS FOR BEST EUROPEAN FANTASTIC FEATURE FILM
Nomination MEN, Alex Garland, United Kingdom
Local distributor : Ascot Elite Entertainment Group

SILVER MÉLIÈS FOR BEST EUROPEAN FANTASTIC SHORT FILM
Nomination MR. PETE & THE IRON HORSE, Kilian Vilim, Switzerland
Production: YK Animation Studio GmbH, SRF Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen
Awarded by the Méliès jury: Victorine Van Alphen (audiovisual artist, NL), Lee Cronin (Director, IE), Lara Lom (Managing director & executive VFX producer, CH)

H. R. GIGER “NARCISSE” AWARD FOR BEST SWISS SHORT FILM CHF 10,000 granted by the SSA and SUISSIMAGE LES HÉRITIÈRES, Avril Lehmann, Switzerland Production: Amka Film Productions SA, École Cantonale d’Art de Lausanne Département Cinéma, Lido Pictures, RTS Radio Télévision Suisse Honourable mention: AVANT 3 NUITS, Minna Prader, France Production : Superstructure
Awarded by the SSA/SUISSIMAGE jury: Elie Grappe (Director, FR), Carola Stern (SUISSIMAGE delegate, CH), Adrien Kuenzy (Redactor in chief, Ciné-bulletin, CH)

BLAISE CENDRARS HIGH SCHOOL YOUTH AWARD (SWISS SHORTS, INTERNATIONAL SHORTS, NEW SHORTS FROM ASIA) Honorary AVANT 3 NUITS, Minna Prader, France Production : Superstructure
Awarded by the Blaise Cendrars High School jury
AUDIENCE AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM (SWISS, INTERNATIONAL AND ASIAN SHORTS) Honorary MOSHARI, Nuhash Humayun, Bengladesh
Production : Little Big Films
Awarded by the audience

