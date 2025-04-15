CARNAL KNOWLEDGE and More Sizzlers Coming to Criterion in July 2025

Mike Nichols' mercurial Carnal Knowledge, starring Jack Nicholson and Art Garfunkel, arrives in 4K from The Criterion Collection in July 2025.

Written by Jules Feiffer, the stormy drama also stars Candice Bergen, Ann-Margret, Rita Moreno, Carol Kane, and Cynthia O'Neal; it's a landmark film, one that challenges conventional narratives. Personally, I always found it rather insufferable, but I realize I'm in a distinct minority on that one.

Closer to my taste, at least from a visual perspective, is Stanley Kubrick's Barry Lyndon, a rather stately and stilted drama starring Ryan O'Neal, who often seems out of his depth. My word, though, the lighting is often breathtaking; I'm sure it will look quite awesome in 4K.

Squarely fitting my personal preferences, Fritz Lang's The Big Heat is a true sizzler, an ace film noir that burns down the screen. I trust it will look great in 4K.

Finally, I'll quote from the official Criterion verbiage: "The release of François Truffaut's The 400 Blows in 1959 shook world cinema to its foundations. The now-classic portrait of troubled adolescence introduced a major new director in the cinematic landscape and was an inaugural gesture of the revolutionary French New Wave.

But The 400 Blows not only introduced the world to Truffaut--it also unveiled his most indelible creation, Antoine Doinel. Initially patterned closely after Truffaut himself, the Doinel character (played by the irrepressible and iconic Jean-Pierre Léaud) reappeared in four subsequent films that knowingly portrayed his myriad frustrations and romantic entanglements, from his stormy teens through marriage, children, divorce, and adulthood.

This box set presents Truffaut's celebrated saga in its entirety: the feature films The 400 Blows, Stolen Kisses, Bed and Board, and Love on the Run, and the short subject Antoine and Colette."

Save your pennies, my friends, and enjoy a summer before your television screen. Visit the official Criterion site for more information.