Ard's Dozen Of Musings About 2018

Editor, Europe; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
In 2018 I saw 156 films, or 155 if you count two of the three Deadpool 2s as one. While that may seem like a lot to some people, what this number tells ME is that I've spent less time on films than I did in previous years. Colleagues like James Marsh and Todd Brown were well past this number before the year had half passed, for instance. And considering that only a few of the films I saw actually qualify as "released in 2018", I don't feel justified to write a separate "Top 10" article of best films (though I did participate in our yearly round-up of course).

But an overall impression of 2018? Yep, I'm up for that!
So for the fifth time I'll be using this "dozen of musings" format to describe a year (for those interested: here are 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017...)

Here is my list of acquisitions made, festivals visited, and films seen, all in 2018. And may 2019 be a fortuitous year for you all!

"Evangelion! Now that I have your attention..."

Normally this sentence is told with the word "sex" instead of "Evangelion", but as with every year I checked which of my articles was the most-read, and the winner was the one where I wondered if we'd ever see Anno finish the final Rebuild of Evangelion film.

I wrote some lewd stuff as well this year, but that got nowhere near as much traffic. So this proves conclusively that traffic-wise at least, Evangelion is better than sex!

