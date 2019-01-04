Ard's Dozen Of Musings About 2018

As a fan of big monsters, US cinema sure as hell catered to me in 2018. Three films stand out in particular, because I had no interest in any of them initially and each time I was dragged into the cinema by my kids. Also, all three films ought to have had an R-rating but couldn't. Bah! And you know what? I had a blast with each and every one of those three.

The Meg worked because it knew exactly what kind of "big and dumb" it wanted to be. Some of the shocks in it are even so painfully obvious, that you can almost count them down with a "3... 2... 1...". But instead for horror, the film works as a glimpse at a cool sci-fi world, in which the giant shark is just one part, an episode in a television series perhaps.

Rampage worked because it knew exactly what kind of "big and dumb" it DIDN'T want to be. Inserting disturbing content by the truckload, it had no right to be as cool as it ended up being. Death jokes, gore, a resident-evil-in-space-bit, and a wolf eating out of a city-bus as if it's a can of dogfood... Rampage skirts an R-rating by the merest of margins.

Aquaman, finally, decided to just not be arsed with any of the extended DC universe and just go off on a crazy comic book adventure, with some incredible visuals and great action scenes. Also, it had the best big monster of them all in it. It's a sugar-rush of a film, and definitely big-and-dumb, but it made me damn happy.