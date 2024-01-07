Toronto Film Festival Coverage Teaser Trailers Indie Interviews Hollywood Interviews Hollywood Reviews

Ard's Dozen Of Musings About 2023

Editor, Europe; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
It's been 2024 for a week now so it is time to finish my list of things in 2023 to look back on, just like I did for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014... Hey, that makes this the tenth time I'm doing a "dozen musings"! Blimey, the decades start flying as fast as the years.

This means I have now written 120 of these musings. It also means that in two years, these will be gross musings (pun intended).
Note that these musing go all over the place. They are my private highlights, lowlights and also some general things I think I will remember this year for. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through all bullets, and I hope you have fun with at least some of them!

He's Back, and He's Mad...

At the end of the year we got a major treat from Japan. Featuring better art direction than Barbie and better explosions than Oppenheimer, we all went nuts over Godzilla Minus One. People to root for, a monster we grudgingly agree needs to be destroyed, true drama and true suspense... this film is a heartfelt, scary, thrilling marvel.

In our yearly Top 10 here at ScreenAnarchy it ended in the third position and you can read J. Hurtado's review here.

