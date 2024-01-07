Ard's Dozen Of Musings About 2023

Favorite Odd Thing: I Got Lured Into a Worst Case Scenario

"All good things go to those who wait", as the saying goes, but sometimes you have to wait a really long time for a worst thing too. Richard Raaphorst had been trying to create his Epic Nazi Zombie movie Worst Case Scenario for years, almost two decades ago, but the project got mired in the worst kind of development hell. That wasn't the end of it though: from its ashes, Raaphorst created things like Frankenstein's Army, and his work has been an obvious inspiration (cough got stolen cough) for loads of other people.

But the original project kept gnawing at him and he decided to revive it as a graphic novel. So far, so good... And then he asked me if I would model for him as the farmer, the father of the family in the story. Me? In a graphic novel? How could I say no!

So for months, no matter where I was, on holiday, in the office, I would get the strangest calls from Richard: "Ard, can you pretend to be on a tractor, looking over your shoulder, and have someone take a picture and send it to me?" Sure! And, fifteen minutes later: "Great! Can you do the same picture but lift an eyebrow and have a pipe in your mouth, or a pen, or a spoon or something?"

Needless to say I now have a collection of very weird pictures of myself, and Richard Raaphorst has them too. But I now also only have to open the graphic novel to see many portraits of myself! My vanity is fully satisfied!

In the picture above you see what happened when Richard asked for "A picture where you peep through an opened door to your children's bedroom, where your wife reads them a story." On the left is the picture I sent him, in the middle is the sketch Richard sent me back an hour later, and on the right you see the panel in the graphic novel. Splendid!