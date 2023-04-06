FREAKS vs THE REICH: Opening Day Announced!
You've got to see (formerlly known as) Freaks Out! You've got to see (formerlly known as) Freaks Out! That's all we ever heard when Gabriele Mainetti's (formerlly known as) Freaks Out hit the festival circuit. And then it straight up disappeared and we heard nary of word of its whereabouts.
Now retitled Freaks vs. The Reich the fantasy drama war flick written by Mainetti and Nicola Guaglianone will finally see the light of day, via VMI Worldwide on April 28th. It will be released theatrically & VOD/Digital on that day.
The complete announcement follows with a small gallery of stills. We'll keep our eyes peeled for any trailers.
FOUR SUPERNATURALLY GIFTED CIRCUS PERFORMERSBAND TOGETHER TO FIGHT THE OPPRESSIVE NAZI REGIME'S OCCUPATION OF ITALY IN DIRECTOR GABRIELE MAINETTI’SEPIC GENRE MASH-UP SET AGAINST THE BACKDROP OF WWIITHE FANTASTICAL INTERNATIONAL AWARD-WINNER PREMIERES THEATRICALLY & DAY-AND-DATE ONVOD/DIGITAL ON APRIL 28, 2023During World War II in occupied Rome a group of circus performers endowed with supernatural powers band together to fight the oppressive Nazi regime’s occupation of Italy in FREAKS VS. THE REICH, a fantastical historical action-adventure, the sophomore effort from They Call Me Jeeg director Gabriele Mainetti.Looking to flee the Nazi menace for the shores of America are four super-powered circus performers: there’s beautiful, young, electrically-charged Matilde, Cencio, an albino with the ability to control insects, Mario, a dwarf graced with magnetic powers, and Fulvio, a strongman covered from head to toe with hair. On their heels is the psychotic Franz, an ether-addicted, six-fingered Nazi who runs the nearby circus and believes that the supernaturally gifted quartet will help him turn the tide of the war, delivering the ultimate victory for Hitler and the Reich. Will the “freaks” be able to escape the grasp of the brutal Nazis or will their incredible powers be harnessed in a way that could change both their destinies and the entire course of history forever?At the recent 2022 David di Donatello Awards, the film, the sophomore effort from They Call Me Jeeg director Gabriele Mainetti, was nominated for 16 Awards, winning 6, including Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Cinematography, Best Make-Up, Best Hair Design/Styling and Best Producer. It also captured three Silver Ribbon Awards for Best Production Design, Best Costumes and Best Editing. FREAKS VS. THE REICH was entered in the main competition at the 78th Venice International Film Festival and garnered numerous awards including the Leoncino d'Oro Award, The Pasinetti Prize (awarded by the National Union of Italian Film Journalists SNGCI) and the Bisato d’Oro to Franz Rogowski for Best Actor. The lavishly appointed epic also won the Audience Award at the 2022 Rotterdam Film Festival.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.