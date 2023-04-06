FREAKS vs THE REICH: Opening Day Announced!

You've got to see (formerlly known as) Freaks Out! You've got to see (formerlly known as) Freaks Out! That's all we ever heard when Gabriele Mainetti's (formerlly known as) Freaks Out hit the festival circuit. And then it straight up disappeared and we heard nary of word of its whereabouts.

Now retitled Freaks vs. The Reich the fantasy drama war flick written by Mainetti and Nicola Guaglianone will finally see the light of day, via VMI Worldwide on April 28th. It will be released theatrically & VOD/Digital on that day.

The complete announcement follows with a small gallery of stills. We'll keep our eyes peeled for any trailers.