November 15 concludes the Jean Rollin: The Fantastique Collection. The second half of the lineup sees hardened criminals meeting their match in an unexpected fashion, genre star Françoise Pascal lost in a cemetery, and brutish pirates all at sea in sexy, supernatural Rollin style. Part 2 titles include: The Demoniacs, The Iron Rose, Schoolgirl Hitchhikers, and Requiem for a Vampire.

November 15 also debuts Shinji Somai's genre-bending coming-of-age story Sailor Suit and Machine Gun (UK/US/CA). Hoshi Izumi is a young innocent forced to grow up quickly when her father dies and she finds herself next in line as the boss of a moribund yakuza clan. Wrenched from the security of her classroom and thrust into the heart of the criminal underworld, she must come to terms with the fact that her actions hold the key to the life or death of the men under her command as they come under fire from rival gangs.

On November 19, rush ARROW's new frat ΑΓΓΟΨY Alpha Gamma Gamma Omicron Psi invites all worthy freshmen to rush week and become a full brother or sister with films that blend beer pong, kegs and gruesome deaths. Titles include: Dude Bro Party Massacre III, The Initiation, The Violent Years, and Sting of Death. November 19 also debuts 1987's Flowers in the Attic, starring Academy Award-winning actress Louise Fletcher as the iron-fisted grandmother.

Just in time for Black Friday shoppers, November 22 releases Phantom of the Mall: Eric’s Revenge (UK/US/CA/IRE). One year after her high school sweetheart dies in a blaze, Melody is trying to move on with her life, taking up a job at the newly built Midwood Mall. But the mall, which stands on the very site of Eric’s former home, has an uninvited guest – a shadowy, scarred figure which haunts its airducts and subterranean passageways, hellbent on exacting vengeance on the mall’s crooked developers.

November 22 closes out the month with two Seasons: A Place to Shop and a Place to Die and Out of Your Element. A Place to Shop and a Place to Die takes audiences back to a time before online shopping, where it wasn’t just prices being slashed. A simpler, deadlier time when cruising the mall, or your store of choice, for the latest fashions and CDs, or even just a visit to the food court could end in not just your pocket money being wasted - but you and your friends too. Titles include: Phantom of the Mall: Eric’s Revenge, The Gruesome Twosome, Crow Hand!!!, and Sister Street Fighter: Fifth Level Fist.

As the winter frost approaches, ARROW takes subscribers Out of Your Element into a selection of films that will force you to face the absolute worst of conditions and prove to all that you’re a subscriber who has what it takes to survive. Titles include: The Wind, The Slayer, Stormy Monday, and The Chill Factor.