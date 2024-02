RIVER Exclusive Clip: Streaming on AsianCrush February 9th

River, the latest from Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes' Junta Yamaguchi, on AsianCrush starting one week from today, February 9th. Seeing as both of Yamaguchi's movies have been big favorites of mine I'm pleased to have been asked to share with you an exclusive clip from this upcoming release. Cineverse's AsainCrush will be releasing, the latest from' Junta Yamaguchi, on AsianCrush starting one week from today, February 9th. Seeing as both of Yamaguchi's movies have been big favorites of mine I'm pleased to have been asked to share with you an exclusive clip from this upcoming release.

From the director of the sci-fi comedy cult hit BEYOND THE INFINITE TWO MINUTES comes another tiny time-loop adventure. Something very strange is happening at the Fujiya, a long-established inn in snowy Kyoto: Hot sake that doesn't get hot, no matter how long you boil it. A pot of ice porridge that won't go empty, no matter how much you eat. A bathroom that you can never leave, no matter how many times you run naked from the bath. Time is looping. Every 2 minutes. After 2 minutes, time rewinds and everyone & everything returns to where they were at the moment the loop began, though their memories continue. Chaos ensues as the ensemble of employees, guests, and passersby try to solve the time paradox, while working within the restraints of the loop. All have different reasons for escaping to the Fujiya – and some don't want to escape the time loop at all. While watching everyone join forces to investigate the cause, waitress Mikoto finds herself more and more alone.

I caught River at Fantasia this past Summer where the audience nearly, collectively passed out from all of our laughter.