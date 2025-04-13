GUNSLINGERS Review: Come for Nicolas Cage, Stay If You Have 100 Minutes to Spare

It can seem counterintuitive, given the austere and barren nature of most Westerns, but making a good one these days -- a good-looking one, especially -- typically requires a pretty healthy budget.

It wasn't always the case, as anyone who's enjoyed the sweaty thrills of a spaghetti Western can attest, but capturing the look and feel of a Western's period and tone these days is hard, time and talent-intensive work. But don't just take my word for it... let's look at the new film Gunslingers, instead.

Things start promising enough as Thomas Keller (Stephen Dorff) kills "a Rockefeller" in New York City but loses his brother in the gun fight. Seven years later, Thomas arrives at the small Kentucky town of Redemption, home only to wanted fugitives who've hung up their six-shooters in exchange for a peaceful retirement. The quiet is shattered, though, when a posse arrives looking for Thomas, but happy to collect on everyone in town, dead or alive.

See? A fun setup. Unfortunately, that's pretty much the extent of the good that writer/director Brian Skiba brings to Gunslingers. He populates the town of Redemption with supporting players who all feel a rewrite or three away from being interesting, engaging characters.

There's the town leader (Costas Mandylor) and his daughter (Scarlet Rose Stallone), a femme fatale (Heather Graham) who rides into town with a child and a mission of her own, and a smattering of others given varying degrees of life by familiar faces including William McNamara, Tzi Ma, Randall Batinkoff, and more.

And then there's also Nicolas Cage.

Cage will undoubtedly be the main draw for many viewers here, but he's very much a lesser (timewise) supporting player despite his third-billed role. He spends his time, err, wisely, though, as he once again can't resist going big with a small role.

From an overly raspy voice and the kind of biblically fueled outbursts that would make a Baptist preacher proud -- "Baptize me! Matthew 3:14!" -- to gesticulations that suggest all manner of ailments when he's not busy fondling his crucifix, Cage's (intentionally?) comedic performance feels apart from the film everyone else is making. Still, you'll be thankful for it as he brings smiles, quizzical glances, and outright laughter at times.

The rest of the cast, most of whom have previously proven themselves elsewhere, offer up a mixed bag. Some performances feel indifferent, and most are fine, but a couple seem... lost and unsure why they're here?

The best and most earnest turn here comes from Dorff. He's grown into himself as an actor with his best performances of late coming as a character actor (of sorts) with his recurring role on Max's The Righteous Gemstones being chief among them. He does good work here, though, settling into the character's grizzled frame and mindset, and it's almost enough to make you ignore that he seems nearly incapable of riding a horse.

To the point at the start of all this, Gunslingers too often feels like a reenactment the likes of which you'd find at a "Western" tourist attraction. The dialogue is cliche, the action beats feel rote and repetitive, and the costumes all scream "Rentals should be kept clean and are due back by 6pm!"

Everyone feels too darn untouched -- Dorff's beard, innocent -- and like visitors to this dusty little town rather than residents. There's a distinct lack of period atmosphere, something that can sometimes be bolstered by striking, evocative cinematography, and instead it all just feels... present.

Skiba's made dozens of films with titles like Obsessed with the Babysitter, Evil Doctor, and Merry Ex-Mas, and he's even made a few other Westerns, too. He also has at least one solid DTV action film in 2020's The 2nd, so he's definitely capable of crafting a good time for genre fans. You just wouldn't know it from Gunslingers as generic filmmaking, bright CG blood, and a lack of both drama and thrills hold it all back.

Well, everything but Cage and his cross-shaped sunglasses. Nothing's holding that man back.

The film is now playing in select theaters, and is also available On Demand and Digital via Lionsgate Visit the official site for more information.

