Pretty Packaging: BELLE Looks, Well... Beautiful.
We're big fans of director Hosoda Mamoru here at ScreenAnarchy, and each new film of his is followed with interest over here. Our readers tend to agree: last year, my most-viewed article was about the trailer to Hosoda's film Belle. Our Guillem Rosset called it in his review "a great film" and "(a) visual spectacle that will leave you with a nice warm feeling in your heart". True words. And on a sidenote: I was allowed to interview Hosoda last year and we talked extensively about Belle.
So it won't come as a surprise when I say I was keenly awaiting the home release of this film. And courtesy of the Scottish firm Anime Limited, there is now a beautiful limited (numbered even) Blu-ray/4K-UHD combo release, which includes the soundtrack CD. Note that this is a BIG plus, given how much the film is about music and singing.
And, fittingly, this edition is quite the belle and the beast. So here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version...
So it won't come as a surprise when I say I was keenly awaiting the home release of this film. And courtesy of the Scottish firm Anime Limited, there is now a beautiful limited (numbered even) Blu-ray/4K-UHD combo release, which includes the soundtrack CD. Note that this is a BIG plus, given how much the film is about music and singing.
And, fittingly, this edition is quite the belle and the beast. So here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version...
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.