Pretty Packaging: NEON GENESIS EVANGELION Has An Earth-Shattering Ultimate Edition
It's been a while since I put up a Pretty Packaging article here at Screen Anarchy, and frankly, the last few months didn't exactly entice me to write many of these. But trust Glasgow-based distributor Anime Limited to shake me out of my slump, with one of their Ultimate Edition Blu-ray releases. In the past, these have ranged from crazy to crazier, but all of them are great and have earned the title.
So what did they release this time? Neon Genesis Evangelion is what. And not just the series, but also its theatrical double-ending Evangelion: Death (True)² and The End of Evangelion. Not included are the four Rebuild films of the last 15 years, this set is purely about the original series and its remastered version of a few years later.
The box is as pretty as they come, so here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.
So what did they release this time? Neon Genesis Evangelion is what. And not just the series, but also its theatrical double-ending Evangelion: Death (True)² and The End of Evangelion. Not included are the four Rebuild films of the last 15 years, this set is purely about the original series and its remastered version of a few years later.
The box is as pretty as they come, so here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.